FXBO Introduces New Omnichannel Feature Integration Powered by Voiso

Limassol, CY – FXBO, the leader in the Forex CRM industry, proudly announces the integration of a new Omnichannel feature by Voiso into its platform. This groundbreaking addition is set to revolutionize how brokers interact with their clients, offering seamless communication across multiple platforms.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of our new Omnichannel feature, which will significantly enhance the capabilities of our platform," said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO. "This move underlines our dedication to providing our customers with the most simply powerful and efficient means of communication available, ensuring they can connect with their clients seamlessly across multiple platforms. The integration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the ongoing improvement of our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Voiso's Omnichannel platform provides a unified way for businesses to connect with customers across six distinct digital channels from just one single interface, enhancing engagement, streamlining communication, all done with an intuitive user experience for the user. These digital channels include WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Facebook Messenger, Instagram DM, and web chat.

Key Features & Benefits:

Instant Channel Switching: Agents can instantly and seamlessly switch between different channels and chats in just one interface, boosting productivity by up to 25%.



Transferring Chats: Agents can transfer chats between other agents and queues to make sure customer queries are resolved as quickly, and as efficient as possible.



Rich Media: Send photos, videos, documents, and audio files to enhance clarity, engagement, and personalization of messages with all customers globally.



Interaction History: Agents can view chat histories with customers (even if the initial chat wasn't handled by them) to understand the full context of the chat and continue the conversation accordingly seamlessly.



Pre-approved Messages: WhatsApp Business has strict rules about sending unsolicited messages to users. At Voiso, one can save pre-approved messages for agents to send to contacts safely without the risk of them failing to be delivered, thereby speeding up cold outreach significantly.

"We are excited to partner with FXBO and bring our Omnichannel capabilities to their advanced CRM platform," said Martin Kalinov, CMO of Voiso. "Our solution is designed to enhance and optimize communication efficiency and customer satisfaction, which aligns perfectly with FXBO's mission to provide top-tier service to their clients."

About FXBO

Renowned as 'The Ultimate Forex CRM,' FXBO serves over two hundred brokers from across the world with more than 350 integrations. The company offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to meet the daily operational needs of brokerages, including user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area, and a CRM that saves both time and money for brokers. Highly automated and customizable, FXBO's CRM stands out in the forex industry for its versatility and ease of use.

About Voiso

Voiso is a simply powerful AI-driven contact center software for the FX and fintech market. They offer setup in under 24 hours, easy usability, CRM integrations, and 150+ features to boost their client organization's performance and optimization. Make 400% more sales calls per hour with their AI predictive dialer, achieve 3.5x higher talk time with AI answering machine detection (AMD), improve prospect pickup rates by 5x with dynamic local caller ID, and interact with customers across multiple channels in one interface with Omnichannel functionality. voiso.com

