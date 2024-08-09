Sports Training Market to Reach $50.7 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sports Training Market by Sports Type (Soccer, Cricket, Baseball, Volleyball, Basketball, Hockey, Tennis, Golf, Table Tennis, Rugby, Badminton, Boxing, Handball, Ice Hockey, Lacrosse, Pickleball, Spikeball, Softball, and Others), Form (Academy and Coaching, Therapy, and Sports Analytics), Application (Men, Women, and Kids), Age Group (Below 20, 21-35, and 35 and above), Medium (Online, and Offline), and Component (Accessories and Devices, and Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "sports training market" was valued at $27.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $50.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in outdoor and adventure sports has significantly boosted the demand for the sports training market. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation participant base grew by 2.3% in 2022, reaching a record 168.1 million participants or 55% of the U.S. population aged 6 and older. The growth is driven by increase in the number of individuals seeking new and thrilling experiences that push their physical boundaries. Activities such as rock climbing, trail running, and mountain biking require specialized training and equipment, creating a niche market for high-performance gear and professional coaching.

Moreover, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into sports training has transformed the industry, creating numerous opportunities for the market in the coming years. These technologies have enabled the development of highly personalized training programs, real-time performance analysis, and predictive modeling for injury prevention. AI-powered systems can process vast amounts of data from various sources, including wearable devices, video footage, and historical performance metrics, to provide insights that were previously impossible to obtain. Such developments using AI have led to more efficient training methods, improved athlete performance, and a growing market for AI-driven sports training solutions.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2023 $27.8 Billion Market Size in 2035 $50.7 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 469 Segment covered Sports Type, Form, Application, Age Group, Medium, Component, and Region Drivers Increase in sports participation rates Advances in recovery and rehabilitation technologies Growth of outdoor and adventure sports Technological advancements in training equipment Opportunities Integration of AI and machine learning in sports training Partnerships with educational institutions Collaboration with professional sports teams Restraints Insufficient infrastructure in rural areas Data privacy concerns with sports tracking devices High cost of sports training software

The soccer segment held the major share of the market share in 2023

By sports type, the soccer segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global sports training market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The major factors boosting the demand for sports training in soccer include the global popularity of the sport, increase in youth participation, and professionalization of training methods.

The academy and coaching segment to retain its dominance by 2032

Based on form, the academy and coaching segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sports training market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The demand for academies and coaching in the sports training market has surged primarily due to the growing recognition of the importance of early and specialized training. Parents and young athletes increasingly seek structured environments where professional coaches can offer tailored guidance, fostering skill development from a young age.

The men segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the men segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global sports training market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The demand for sports training among men is primarily driven by the desire to enhance athletic performance in specific sports. Many men participate in competitive sports leagues or amateur events and seek specialized training to improve their skills and performance.

The 21-35 segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on age group, the 21-35 segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sports training market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Individuals in this age bracket are often highly motivated to maintain peak physical fitness and performance, driven by both personal health goals and the desire to excel in competitive or recreational sports.

The offline segment to retain its dominance by 2032

Based on medium, the offline segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global sports training market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Offline sports training offers a personalized and interactive learning environment where athletes receive hands-on guidance and immediate feedback from experienced coaches. Direct interaction is crucial for skill development and technique refinement across various sports disciplines, from soccer to weightlifting, which drives the demand for offline sports training.

The accessories and devices to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on component, the accessories, and devices segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global sports training market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements have enabled more precise performance tracking, with innovations in sensors, wearables, and data analytics. For instance, Catapult Sports offers GPS-based tracking systems used by professional teams to monitor player movements and workload.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global sports training market. The demand for the Asia-Pacific sports training market is primarily driven by increase in health awareness and the growing adoption of sports activities among the youth population. As more individuals recognize the importance of physical fitness, there is a rise in inclination toward organized sports and professional training. Urbanization and the proliferation of sports infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan have further fueled the growth.

Leading Market Players

Edge10 Group

Coach Logic

Firstbeat Technologies Oy

Kitman Labs

P3, LLC

Playermaker

Sparta Science

Blast motion, inc.

CoachMePlus

Shottracker inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sports training market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

