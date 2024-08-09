Bus HVAC System Industry Report 2024 - Rising Fuel Costs Propel Growth in Demand for Energy-efficient HVAC Systems

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus HVAC System - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bus HVAC System was valued at an estimated US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The bus HVAC market is witnessing the development and adoption of electric-driven HVAC systems, which are particularly suitable for electric buses. These systems offer numerous advantages, including reduced fuel consumption, zero emissions, and quieter operation, making them an attractive option for modern urban transport solutions. The integration of intelligent transport systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into HVAC systems is another significant trend. These advancements enable real-time monitoring and control of the HVAC systems, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring a more comfortable experience for passengers.



For instance, IoT-enabled HVAC systems can adjust temperature and airflow based on real-time data, improving energy efficiency and passenger comfort. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on using eco-friendly refrigerants to comply with environmental regulations and reduce the ecological impact of HVAC systems. These refrigerants are designed to minimize ozone depletion and global warming potential, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

As urbanization continues to accelerate and the construction of high-rise buildings expands, the demand for advanced HVAC systems in buses is expected to rise. This demand is driven by the need for reliable, efficient, and sustainable climate control solutions that can meet the challenges of modern urban transportation.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transit Buses segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.3%. The Intercity Buses segment is also set to grow at 12.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $330.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.9% CAGR to reach $540.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Demand for Passenger Comfort Spurs Growth in Bus HVAC Systems

Technological Innovations Propel Adoption of Smart HVAC Systems in Buses

Increasing Urbanization Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Bus HVAC

Stringent Environmental Regulations Throw the Spotlight on Eco-friendly Refrigerants

Advances in Electric Bus Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Electric HVAC Systems

Integration of IoT and Real-time Monitoring Drives Adoption of Intelligent HVAC Systems

Expansion of Public Transportation Networks Propels Growth in Bus HVAC Market

Development of Energy-efficient HVAC Systems Accelerates Market Demand

Challenges in Maintaining HVAC Systems Create Opportunities for Service and Maintenance Providers

Adoption of Smart City Initiatives Throws the Spotlight on Advanced HVAC Solutions

Rising Fuel Costs Propel Growth in Demand for Energy-efficient HVAC Systems

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Public Transport Spurs Growth Opportunities

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Bus HVAC System Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Coachair Pty Ltd., Denso Corporation, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Coachair Pty Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Grayson Thermal Systems

Hispacold S.A.

Konvekta AG

MAHLE GmbH

Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited

Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co., Ltd

Subros Limited

SUTRAK USA

Thermo King Corporation

Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles Germany GmbH

Webasto SE

Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5lta1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment