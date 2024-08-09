Global Pet Snacks And Treats Market Poised for Remarkable Growth by 2032: Rising Disposable Incomes and Lifestyle Changes, Shift in Consumer Preference Towards Healthy Options

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Snacks And Treats Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024 To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet snacks and treats market is forecasted to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2024 to 2032

The escalation can be attributed to the increasing trend of pet humanization, a growth in disposable incomes, and heightened awareness pertaining to pet health and wellness. With a diverse range of items inclusive of edible morsels to chewable treats for various pets such as dogs, cats, and small animals, the market is projected to experience substantial growth.

Rising Disposable Incomes and Lifestyle Changes



A significant contributing driver is the rise in disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies which fuels spending on pet snacks and treats. Urbanization and lifestyle shifts result in increased pet adoption, augmenting the demand for pet care items. Brands are responding to this evolving market with tailored offerings that cater to local tastes and health concerns.

Shift in Consumer Preference Towards Healthy Options



As pet owners become increasingly aware of their pets' wellness needs, the demand surges for products that offer health benefits. The market has responded with an array of functional treats targeting health issues from dental care to digestive support. This trend aligns with a growing inclination for naturally sourced, organic treats devoid of artificial additives.

Regional Insights and Expansion

While North America is the leading revenue generator in the pet snacks and treats market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR through 2032. This is owed to rapid urbanization, growing middle-class populations, and the embracing of pet ownership as a cultural trend. Europe maintains a strong market presence as well, with a high focus on the well-being of pets

Competitive Landscape



The market is characterized by strategic initiatives from key players including mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and market expansion. These strategies underscore the competitive dynamics of the market, as companies strive to fulfill the evolving consumer preferences and fortifer their positions within the industry.

Future Outlook



The pet snacks and treats market is on the cusp of significant growth, underpinned by continual demand for quality nutrition and health-oriented products for pets. With stakeholders across various regions investing in the growth of the market, a sustained upward trajectory is expected. As pet owners increasingly seek specialized welfare for their pets, the market outlook remains optimistic with a penchant for innovation and an expanding variety of products aligned to meet diverse consumer needs and pet welfare trends globally.



Companies Featured

Mars Petcare

Nestle Purina

Hill's Pet Nutrition

The J.M. Smucker Company

Blue Buffalo

Wellness Pet Food

General Mills Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Company

Off-Leash Pet Treats

Merrick Pet Care

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

VAFO Group a.s.

