Sustainable Fashion Market Report 2024 and Competitive Analysis for H&M, Inditex, Gap, Kering, Nike, Adidas and Levi Strauss

The future of the global sustainable fashion market looks promising with opportunities in the men, women, children, and unisex markets. The global sustainable fashion market is expected to reach an estimated $24.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products and innovations in technology that enhance visibility in supply chains and promote circularity.

Key Market Insights

Apparel is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, women will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about eco-friendly fashion, regulations promoting sustainability, and rising spending power.

Key Features of the Global Sustainable Fashion Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Sustainable fashion market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Sustainable fashion market size by various segments, such as by product type, fabric type, distribution channel, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Sustainable fashion market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, fabric types, distribution channels, end uses, and regions for the sustainable fashion market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the sustainable fashion market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Sustainable Fashion Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies sustainable fashion companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the sustainable fashion companies profiled in this report include:

H&M

Inditex (Zara)

Gap

Kering

Nike

Adidas

Levi Strauss & Co

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the sustainable fashion market by product type (apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, bags, and others), fabric type (recycled fabrics, organic fabrics, regenerated fabrics, natural fibers, alternate fibers, and others), distribution channel (online, offline, brand outlets, multi-brand outlets, independent boutiques, and others), end use (men, women, children, unisex, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

