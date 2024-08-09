Protective Eyewear Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.1 Billion During 2023-2030 - Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom, High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Eyewear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Protective Eyewear is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the protective eyewear market is driven by several factors, including stringent regulatory standards, technological advancements, and heightened awareness of workplace safety. Regulations by government bodies across the globe mandate the use of protective eyewear in a range of industries, enforcing compliance and driving demand. Technological innovations that enhance the comfort, style, and functionality of eyewear make it more appealing and increase adoption rates among users.



Furthermore, as global attention to personal protective equipment (PPE) grows, particularly in light of recent global health emergencies, businesses and individuals are increasingly investing in protective gear, thereby propelling the market forward. Additionally, the rise in recreational activities and sports that require eye protection is broadening the consumer base, contributing to the ongoing expansion of the protective eyewear market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Prescription Protective Eyewear segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Prescription Protective Eyewear segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $899.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $598.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Ansell Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 728 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Protective Eyewear

Protective Eyewear

Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success

Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus Shifting to Safety at Work Place

Key Growth Drivers

Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom for Protective Eyewear Market

Analysis by Product Type

World Protective Eyewear Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Non-Prescription, and Prescription

Analysis by Application

US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective Eyewear Market

Protective Eyewear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Manufacturers Eye Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

Protective Eyewear: An Integral Component of Pharmaceutical PPE

Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear

Smart Safety Glasses to Capture Eyeball Share in PPE Space

Technology Innovations in Safety Smart Glasses

Enhanced Eye Safety at Core Smart Safety Glass Evolution

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear

Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective Eyewear

Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Largest Consumers of Protective Eyewear

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology

Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations

