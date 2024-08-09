U.S. Construction Market Report 2024-2028: $550 Billion Set to be Allocated for Modernizing America's Bridges, as well as for the Developments of Seaports, Airports, Public Transit and Railways

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction in the US and Key States - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028 (Q2 2024) report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the US construction industry, including:

The US construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the US construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

The US construction industry is forecast to grow by 2.5% in real terms in 2024, as the industry is supported by increased investments from both the public and private sector through different initiatives. Public schemes include the inflation reduction act (IRA), the CHIPS and Science act and the infrastructure investment and jobs act (IIJA). Collectively these policies will help to boost construction projects in manufacturing, as well as help to improve transportation infrastructure and facilitate progress towards Net-Zero.

On the private side, the White House reported in Q1 2024 that since 2021, private companies had pledged over $642 billion as part of the "Manufacturing the Future" program, while an additional $285 billion has been announced for investments into roads, bridges, and transportation networks. Furthermore, government initiatives have also led to investment into Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and the expansion of the electric school bus fleet.



Between 2025 and 2028, the industry's output is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 3.9%, as the policies discussed above will enter their next phase. Investment as part of the IRA and the IIJA will continue to enhance the development of energy, transportation, manufacturing, as well as housing infrastructure. While the sector's output will be supported further by $1.2 trillion in government investment aimed at repairing and modernizing the nation's infrastructure.

Over the forecast period, $550 billion will be allocated for modernizing America's bridges, as well as for the developments of seaports, airports, public transit and railways. While water infrastructure is also expected to be upgraded by 2026, as announced by President Biden's Administration in May 2024.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the US. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in the US, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Construction in Key US States

5.1 California

5.2 Florida

5.3 Texas

5.4 New York

5.5 Pennsylvania

5.6 Georgia

5.7 Illinois

5.8 Ohio

5.9 Washington

5.1 North Carolina

6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants



7 Construction Market Data



