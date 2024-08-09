Multispecific Antibodies Market Research, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insights 2023-2029: 13 Approved, 900 Multispecific Antibodies in Clinical Trials by Company, Country, Indication, & Phase

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multispecific Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for next generation multispecific antibodies represents an exciting frontier in biotechnology and pharmaceutical development, offering significant opportunities for innovation and growth. These engineered proteins, capable of binding to two or more different targets simultaneously, are revolutionizing therapeutic approaches, especially in oncology. The field has rapidly evolved from the traditional bispecific antibodies to more complex trispecific and tetraspecific constructs, each offering unique advantages in targeting multiple disease pathways or enhancing immune responses against cancer cells.

Currently, bispecific antibodies dominate the approved next generation multispecific antibodies landscape, with 13 products having received regulatory green light around the globe. This initial success has paved the way for more complex multispecific antibodies, highlighting the potential for further market expansion. The market for these innovative therapies crossed a significant milestone in 2023, surpassing US$ 8 billion in global sales. This impressive figure underscores the growing acceptance and demand for multispecific antibodies in clinical practice, particularly in oncology, where they have shown impressive efficacy and safety profiles.

The primary application of next generation multispecific antibodies has been in cancer treatment where they have demonstrated the ability to improve upon traditional monoclonal antibody therapies. For example, bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTE), like Tarlatamab, used in the treatment of small cell lung cancer, simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and DLL3 on tumor cells, effectively bringing cancer cells and effector cells in close proximity. This mechanism has shown impressive results in this rare, fast-growing lung cancer. Other examples include Epcoritamab for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and Talquetamab for multiple myeloma, both leveraging bispecific technology to enhance anti-cancer activity.

The development of trispecific and tetraspecific antibodies represents the next wave of innovation in the field. These more complex molecules offer the potential to engage multiple proteins or immune cell types simultaneously, potentially leading to more precise and potent therapeutic effects. For example, researchers from the Osaka Metropolitan University and Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology jointly developed a series of trispecific antibodies to engage T cells and NK cells simultaneously against tumors overexpressing the EGFR receptor, potentially offering a more robust anti-tumor response than bispecific antibodies.

The market opportunity for next-generation multispecific antibodies is substantial and multifaceted. There is room for expansion beyond the current 13 approved bispecific antibodies. As more complex multispecific antibodies progress through clinical trials, we can expect a surge in new approvals, each potentially addressing unmet medical needs or offering improved efficacy over existing therapies.

Moreover, the versatility of multispecific antibodies opens doors to applications beyond oncology. While cancer remains the primary focus, research is underway to apply this technology to autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and neurological disorders. The diversification of therapeutic areas represents a vast untapped market potential. At present, Hemlibra stands at the forefront of multispecific antibodies developed for non-cancer indications, cementing its place as the highest-selling bispecific antibody in the market for several years consecutively.

The financial trajectory of the multispecific antibody market is highly promising. Having crossed the US$ 8 billion market in 2023, our analysis projects continues robust growth and the market is expected to surpass USD 40 Billion by 2029. Factors driving this growth include the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, growing acceptance of immunotherapy approaches, and the potential for these therapies to commands premium pricing due to their complex engineering and enhanced efficacy.

In conclusion, the next generation multispecific antibody market presents a compelling opportunity for growth and innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. With its strong foundation in bispecific antidotes and the emerging potential of tri- and tetraspecific antibodies, this field is poised for significant expansion beyond its currently US$ 8 billion market size. As research progresses and more products receive approved, multispecific antibodies are set to play an increasingly important role in the treatment of cancer and potentially other diseases, offering substantial rewards for companies at the forefront of this technological revolution.

Global Multispecific Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Global Multispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 40 Billion

Global Multispecific Antibodies Market Sales in 2023: > USD 8 Billion

Number of Approved Multispecific Antibodies: 13

Approved Antibodies Global, Regional, Annual & Quarterly Sales Insight

Approved Antibodies Dosage & Pricing Insight

Number of Multispecific Antibodies in Clinical Trials: > 900

Comprehensive Insight on All Antibodies in Clinical Trials by Company, Country, Indication, & Phase

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Next Generation Multispecific Antibodies

2. Multispecific Antibody Current Clinical Development & Future Commercialization Outlook

2.1 Current Market Overview

2.2 Future Commercialization Opportunity

3. Multispecific Antibody Proprietary Technologies by Company

4. Multispecific Antibody Clinical Development & Market Trends by Region

4.1 US

4.2 EU

4.3 China

4.4 UK

4.5 Japan

4.6 Australia

4.7 South Korea

4.8 Canada

5. Multispecific Antibody Clinical Trends by Indication

5.1 Cancer

5.2 Hematological Disorders

5.3 Microbial Infections

5.4 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disorders

5.5 Ocular Diseases

6. Approved Multispecific Antibodies - Clinical Overview, Pricing & Dosage Insight

6.1 Overview

6.2 Clinical Overview, Pricing & Dosage Insight

7. Approved Multispecific Antibodies - Sales Insight (2020 - H1'2024)

8. Global Multispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview (2024 - 2029)

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Country/Region

8.3 By Company

8.4 By Indication

8.5 By Priority Status

8.6 Patient Segment

9. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase-I

9.4 Phase-I/II

9.5 Phase-II

9.6 Phase-II/III

9.7 Phase-III

9.8 Preregistration

10. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication

11. Global Trispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Phase I

11.4 Phase I/II

12. Tetraspecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

12.1 Preclinical

12.2 Phase I

12.3 Phase I/II

12.4 Phase II

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 AbbVie

13.2 ABL Bio

13.3 Abzyme Therapeutics

13.4 Affimed Therapeutics

13.5 Akeso Biopharma

13.6 Alligator Bioscience

13.7 Amgen

13.8 Antibody Therapeutics

13.9 APITBIO

13.10 Astellas Pharma

13.11 AstraZeneca

13.12 Aptevo Therapeutics

13.13 BioAtla

13.14 Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals

13.15 Biosion

13.16 EpimAb Biotherapeutics

13.17 FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

13.18 Genentech

13.19 Genmab

13.20 Genor Biopharma

13.21 Gensun Biopharma

13.22 Harbour BioMed

13.23 Harpoon Therapeutics

13.24 IGM Biosciences

13.25 I-MAB Biopharma

13.26 ImmuneOnco Biopharma

13.27 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

13.28 Innate Pharma

13.29 Innovent Biologics

13.30 Invenra

13.31 Kenjockety Biotechnology

13.32 LaNova Medicines Limited

13.33 Light Chain Bioscience

13.34 Linton Pharm

13.35 Lyvgen Biopharma

13.36 MacroGenics

13.37 Merus

13.38 ModeX Therapeutics (OPKO Health)

13.39 Molecular Partners

13.40 NovaRock Biotherapeutics

13.41 Numab

13.42 OPKO Health

13.43 Pfizer

13.44 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.45 Revitope

13.46 Roche

13.47 Ruijin Hospital

13.48 Sanofi

13.49 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

13.50 SystImmune

13.51 Virtuoso Therapeutics

13.52 Xencor

13.53 Y-Biologics

13.54 Zhejiang Shimai Pharmaceutical

13.55 Zymeworks

