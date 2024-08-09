Online Music Streaming Global Industry Report 2024 - The Rise of Subscription Models Expands Market Opportunities for Online Music Streaming

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Music Streaming - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Online Music Streaming is estimated at US$28 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$78.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the online music streaming market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifts in consumer behavior, and strategic industry partnerships. The widespread adoption of smartphones and improved internet accessibility worldwide have expanded the user base for streaming services dramatically. Changes in consumer behavior, such as the preference for accessing rather than owning music, have also propelled the popularity of streaming. Furthermore, collaborations between music streaming platforms and telecommunications companies, which often offer streaming as part of mobile data packages, have facilitated wider market penetration.



The integration of streaming services with smart home devices and wearables represents another growth avenue, enhancing user engagement through convenient access. Additionally, exclusive content deals, live concert streaming, and artist-driven promotions are increasingly used by platforms to differentiate themselves and attract subscribers. These factors collectively foster a competitive and dynamic market, continuously driving innovation and growth in the realm of online music streaming.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Audio Streaming segment, which is expected to reach US$42.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.4%. The Video Streaming segment is also set to grow at 17.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21% CAGR to reach $18.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Online Music Streaming Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Online Music Streaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of Subscription Models Expands Market Opportunities for Online Music Streaming

Global Increase in Smartphone and Internet Penetration Drives Adoption of Music Streaming

Shifts in Consumer Preferences Toward On-demand Music Services Propel Market Growth

Innovations in Personalization and Recommendation Algorithms Enhance User Experience

Integration of Music Streaming with Smart Home Devices Strengthens Market Expansion

Growth of Podcasts and Non-music Content Generates New Streams of Revenue

Consumer Demand for High-Fidelity Audio Spurs Developments in Streaming Quality

Expansion of Global Music Catalogs to Include Diverse and International Content

Mobile Apps Enhance Accessibility and Functionality of Streaming Services

Development of Localized Content and Regional Focus in Music Streaming Services

Technological Advancements in Data Analytics Optimize Music Discovery and User Engagement

Impact of Social Media Integration on Music Sharing and Discovery

Evolving Advertising Models within Music Streaming Platforms Generate Additional Revenue

