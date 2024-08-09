Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market Report 2024, with Detailed Profiles of BYD, Tesla, Hyundai Motor Co., Volkswagen Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market was valued at USD 758 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.77 Trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Although e-scooters have the largest share in unit sales in the overall EV market, the passenger EV segment holds the highest share in revenue among all the EV segments. The EV market's significant growth in revenue will come from the increasing number of passenger vehicles due to the increasing unit sales and higher unit sale costs.



By region, Asia-Pacific leads the global electric vehicles market. China leads the Asia-Pacific region and the world market in unit sales of electric cars/passenger cars. Europe and North America follow Asia- Pacific in terms of passenger car unit sales. China also leads the world in e-scooter unit sales and revenue.



A rising number of nations have promised to eliminate internal combustion engines or have aggressive car electrification goals for the coming decades. Meanwhile, many automakers have plans to electrify fleets that exceed legislative goals. In 2021, there were five times as many new EV models as in 2015, increasing their appeal to consumers.



Access to public charging will need to extend as EV markets grow. Most EV charging now occurs at people's homes and offices. Consumers will increasingly demand EVs provide the same services, simplicity, and autonomy as conventional automobiles.

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Supply Chain Analysis of Electric Vehicles

Raw Materials Mining

Battery Cell Manufacturing and Battery Pack Assembling

EV Components Assembling

EV Manufacturing

EV Service

Battery Recycling and Disposal

Supply Chain Analysis of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Raw Material Extraction and Processing

Component Manufacturing

System Integration

Assembly and Testing

Distribution and Retail

Aftermarket Services

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Electric Vehicles

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Sales of Electric Cars Globally Decreasing Battery Costs are Supporting EV Adoption Globally Rising Petroleum Prices Drive the Shift of Consumers Toward EVs

Market Restraints Inadequate Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Developing Countries High Initial Costs for Constructing EV Fast Charging Infrastructure High Production Cost of FCEV Can Hamper the Market Growth

Market Opportunities Government Support for Public Transportation Electrification Government Initiatives Promoting Hydrogen Infrastructure

Case Studies Tesla Toyota Motor Corp.

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives Germany U.S. Canada India China



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Emerging Technologies for Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles

Autonomous Charging

Three-Dimensional EV Printing

V2G EV Charging Stations

Emerging Role of AI and IoT Solutions in EV Deployment

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents Published

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global EV and FCEV Market, by Propulsion Type BEV PHEV HEV FCEV

Global EV and FCEV Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Car Two-Wheeler Trucks and Vans Buses Three-Wheeler

Global EV and FCEV Market, by Power Source Lithium-ion Lead-acid Nickel Metal Hydride Fuel Cell

Global EV and FCEV Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market: An ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

BMW AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

GAC International Co. Ltd.

General Motors

Great Wall Motor

Hyundai Motor Co.

Li Auto Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Group Ag

Saic Motor Corp. Ltd.

Stellantis N.V.

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen Group

Volvo Car Corp.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

