Nigeria Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2024: A $645+ Million Opportunity by 2029 in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nigeria Data Center Market was valued at USD 250 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 646 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 17.14%

This report analyses the Nigeria data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.





Nigeria's information and communications technology (ICT) sector is experiencing robust expansion, fueled by the financial services, oil and gas, and fintech industries. The roll-out of 5G and advances in cloud computing infrastructure open new investment prospects for data centers. Through investments, major hyperscalers steadily strengthen their hold in the Nigeria data center market. For instance, in December 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its partnership with GTBANK and Datamellon to increase quality and innovation in digital service in Nigeria.

Nigeria has around 14 operational special economic zones (SEZs) that offer foreign companies tax holidays on all taxes, including federal, state, and local, duty-free importation, and 100% repatriation of capital and profits. The Nigerian government is working toward sustainability. The government promotes clean energy technologies for sustainable start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This move addresses the country's environmental challenges by adopting the Global Clean Technology Innovation Program (GCIP).

Rack Centre, Equinix (MainOne), Digital Realty (Medallion Communications), 21st Century Technology, Galaxy Backbone, and Africa Data Centres are colocation operators currently developing or operating data centers in the Nigeria data center market. In 2023, the Nigerian industry grew in data center investments, accounting for over 27% of Africa's total number of projects.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Regarding IT infrastructure vendors, the Nigeria data center market is dominated by global vendors such as Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, and others, increasing their market expertise.

The market has several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the market's competitiveness and lead to lower prices for infrastructure in the coming years. Some of the support infrastructure vendors in the Nigeria data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Envicool, Kstar, and others.

Some key colocation investors in the Nigeria data center market are 21st Century Technology, Airtel Africa, Africa Data Centres, MainOne Medallion Data Center, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC).

In December 2023, Airtel Africa launched Nxtra, its first operational data center facility in the Nigerian data center market.

Kasi Cloud is the new entrant into the Nigerian data center market as of 2023, having planned for one facility in Lagos with a power capacity of around 44.4MW.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Nigeria's colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Nigeria by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Nigeria data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Nigeria

Facilities Covered (Existing): 16

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13

Coverage: 2+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Nigeria

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Nigeria data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Nigeria data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Nigeria?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Nigeria during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving the Nigeria data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Nigeria data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $250 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $646 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Nigeria

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Lagos

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Lagos

Other Cities

VENDOR ANALYSIS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

CAP DC

Edarat Group

Interkel Group

Gateway Real Estate Africa

Future-tech

NLE

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Kstar

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

MainOne

Medallion Data Center

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Rack Centre

New Entrants

Kasi Cloud

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxmyym

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment