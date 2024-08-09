Electronics Manufacturing Services Report 2024: Total Electronics Assembly Value (OEM+EMS+ODM) is Set to Grow from $1.3 Trillion in 2023 to $1.5 Trillion in 2028, Fueled by Demand for EMS Services

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and 2023 accounted for 42 percent of all assembly completed. However, outsourcing grew negatively in 2023 from the previous year as a result of an economic downturn in the computer and communication industries. This resulted in an industry decline of approximately approximately 8.1 percent in 2023. Both EMS and ODMs suffered equally, particularly those serving the top tier.
The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - 2024 Edition is the most comprehensive market research report on the EMS industry. This analysis focuses on the leading players, growing market segments, total available market (TAM), and emerging manufacturing opportunities and technologies by numerous products and countries.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market, giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments that make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries).
Some segments such as transportation and industrial are strong sources for outsourcing demand. The research team estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.3 trillion in 2023 and will grow to approximately $1.5 trillion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by 46 individual products. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region. Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across the 46 product segments and 1,140 manufacturing sites. No other report gives such detail by country, wage rate, and regional product assembly.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (100 companies-82 EMS and 18 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
