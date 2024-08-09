Financial Media Networks Report 2024: What Financial Institutions Need to Know About Their Next Big Revenue Opportunity

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Media Networks Explainer: What Financial Institutions Need to Know About Their Next Big Revenue Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Financial media networks (FMNs) promise to let financial institutions (FIs) monetize their customer data. But FIs will have to prove to advertisers that FMNs are worthy of their ad budgets - and convince customers that in-app ads add value.

Key Question: How can FIs maximize the FMN opportunity?

Key Stat: Between 2024 and 2026, FMN ad spending in the US will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 107% to hit $1.50 billion. While it will account for only 0.4% of US digital ad spending, the niche space holds lucrative potential.

Here's what's in the full report

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

7 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Why should FIs have FMNs on their radar?

What will drive FMN growth?

Who are the current FMN players?

Who will win the FMN crown?

What challenges to FMN success will FIs face?

How will FMNs evolve?

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts in This Report

US Financial Media Network Ad Spending, 2023-2026 (billions and % of digital ad spending)

Types of Identity Solutions Marketing Professionals Worldwide Consider Most Viable Solution to Deprecation of Third-Party Cookies, Aug 2023 (% of respondents)

The Evolution of Chase's Customer Data Monetization Strategy

Websites on Which US Consumers Are Most Receptive to Advertising, Q3 2023 (% of respondents)

Leading Ways Retail Media* Can Be Improved According to US Retail Media Decision-Makers, June 2023 (% of respondents)

Challenges Brands and Advertisers in Select Countries* Face When Using Retail Media Networks, Aug 2023 (% of respondents)

Retail Media Inventory That US Marketers Want* More of From Retail Media Networks, March 2023 (% of respondents)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir2b3j

