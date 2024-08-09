Commercial Aircraft Market Report 2024-2043: Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Key Plans for OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Market 2024-2043" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial Aviation's resurgence has been remarkable over the recent years with passenger traffic and fleet utilization levels growing steadily and surpassing the levels registered in 2019 while airlines' profitability, too, has steadily inched into the positive zone after years of market carnage and turbulence with the first half of 2024 indicating a clear, sustained momentum for post pandemic recovery. However, aircraft availability, supply chain & MRO capacity constraints and engine durability issues in both narrow and wide body segments pose the biggest downside risks to it. The passenger traffic levels have been surging and are providing the much-required boost to fleet utilization levels across carriers with a better load factor, thereby, boosting passenger revenues & RPKs and adding further to overall productivity & efficiency of operations.



The airlines' profitability, however, continues to be at low-levels albeit growing at a rapid pace and is projected to be marginally better for 2024. On the aircraft OEMs side, the duopoly of Airbus & Boeing cumulatively delivered 1263 commercial aircrafts in 2023, growing by 10.5% year-on-year from 2022.

The commercial aircraft deliveries are likely to register YoY growth of almost 6% to 8% for 2024 with Airbus projected to almost reach pre-COVID levels this year. Airbus is, in turn, gunning ambitiously for a production rate of 75 aircrafts per month for the A320neo family in 2027, after having faltered over the same earlier owing to supply chain issues, while it will take another 2-3 years for Boeing to reach its former peak production level cumulatively while facing a plethora of issues ranging from regulatory, financial with rising debt & interest payouts, operational performance across programs to imminent leadership transition

The boom in passenger traffic on the demand side and prevailing supply side constraints on available capacity, due to the supply chain, are likely to drive-up overall yield & profitability for carriers while simultaneously also boosting MRO demand & activity levels as fleet utilizations surge translating into substantial projected MRO revenues growth for the industry & aftermarket over near term. Further, there is a latent replacement demand in the market owing to ageing fleets with aircraft replacements delayed across multiple markets in the post-pandemic years while emerging markets, led by China & other markets in South & SE Asia, are projected to continue to spearhead fleet growth across regions globally over long term while e-commerce continues to drive the global air cargo market. However, volatility in crude oil price environment, amid continued political conflict & uncertainty in the Middle East region, remains a prominent concern for carriers from a profitability viewpoint

The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 amid continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by sustained geopolitical instability & conflicts across regions, marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza and dangerous confrontations with Iran & Hezbollah, causing further escalation in tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region as well as the entire world on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for global economic growth which returns to its range-bound, average movement of under 3% annually

The industry, however, continues to invest towards and undertake measures to mover towards net-zero over long term by actively pursuing R&D towards development of sustainable propulsion technologies geared towards reduction of carbon emissions while developing new aircrafts offering a much lower total cost of ownership along with a reduced emissions footprint. Airbus' A321XLR is scheduled to receive certification and begin with customer deliveries in the second half of 2024 as Airbus further ups the ante in the narrow body and the middle-of-the-market segments while Boeing is clearly jostling with the FAA and other government authorities to somehow keep the 737 MAX program afloat amid a strict cap on production rates on MAX fixed at 38 units monthly by the FAA as efforts are underway to implement additional quality improvement measures to ensure safety with actual production being still below that level. The aviation supply chain, too, is grappling with a series of challenges, including, capacity constraints, skilled workforce shortages and high interest rates, especially at the engine OEMs level, and is, thus, lagging way behind in matching the ambitious, near-term production ramp-up plans being chalked out by the OEMs, which, realistically, are likely to remain a pipe dream over near-term. However, long-term market fundamentals remain bullish with strong aircraft deliveries and fleet growth projections by the industry.

Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Commercial Aircraft Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The part 1 of the report takes a look at the current Market Size, Dynamics & Competitive Landscape for Commercial Aircrafts. Part 2 provides detailed analysis on Aircraft OEMs, including, Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans, product portfolio & financial analysis and SWOT analysis. Part 3 projects market evolution for commercial aircrafts over near to medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, potential growth opportunities and demand outlook for commercial aircrafts over the next two decades.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1



Section - 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Market



1 Introduction & Overview



Section - 2: Market Segmentation

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Segments

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market by Segments

2.3 Market Size - Commercial Aircraft Market - in Units & Value



Section - 3: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet

3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Size

3.2 Distribution by Market Segments

3.3 Distribution by Regions

3.4 Distribution by OEMs

3.5 Fleet Share by OEMs - Narrow Body Segment

3.6 Fleet Share by OEMs - Wide Body Segment

3.7 Fleet Share by OEMs - Regional Aircraft Segment

3.8 Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs - Narrow Body

3.9 Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs - Wide Body

3.10 Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs - Regional Aircraft Segment



Section - 4: Commercial Aviation - Key Drivers



Section - 5: Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Market Shares by Manufacturers - In Units & Value

5.2 Market Shares for Commercial Narrow Body Aircraft Segment

5.3 Market Shares for Commercial Wide Body Aircraft Segment

5.4 Market Shares for Regional Aircraft Segment

5.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Distribution by OEMs

5.6 Aircraft Deliveries Split by Market Segments - Units

5.7 Aircraft Deliveries for Key Programs



Section - 6: Segmentation by Geographic Regions and Customer Segments

6.1 Aircraft Deliveries by Customer Segments

6.2 Aircraft Deliveries by Geographic Regions

Part 2



Analysis on Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers

Boeing

Airbus

Comac

Embraer

ATR

Section- 7: Business Structure & Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Commercial Aircraft Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section - 8: Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

1CAPEX Trend

Section - 9: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the 5 Key Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers

Section - 10: Overall Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs



Section - 11: Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs



Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Aircraft Manufacturer

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Part - 3



Section - 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis

Section - 13: Industry Trends



Section - 14: Market Trends



Section - 15: Technology Trends



Section - 16: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 17: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Market - 2024-2043

17.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation

17.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2024-2043

17.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Jets through 2043

17.3.1 Narrowbody

17.3.2 Widebody

17.3.3 Regional Jets

17.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Fleet Growth Projections - 2024-2043

17.5 Aircraft Deliveries Projections for Key Markets & Geographic Regions - 2024-2043

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnc7fr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.