SNPIT Unveils Exciting Updates: Introducing SNPIT Raffle, World Repository Project, and Enhanced Game-Fi Experience

Tokyo, Japan , Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNPIT, the pioneering Snap-to-Earn platform, is thrilled to announce a series of exciting updates designed to enhance user engagement, reward loyal participants, and contribute to global cultural and environmental efforts. These updates include the introduction of the SNPIT Raffle, the launch of the World Repository project, and several improvements to the core Game-Fi experience.

The SNPIT Raffle is a thrilling addition to the SNPIT ecosystem, providing users with an opportunity to win valuable prizes by locking SNPT tokens. The raffle will be held twice a month, with the first draw taking place on August 10. Users can participate by accessing the SNPIT Raffle through the following website: SNPIT Raffle. Participation requires locking SNPT, with each entry costing 200 SNPT and a maximum of 100 entries per person. Locked SNPT cannot be withdrawn for a minimum of 6 months. Applications began on July 20 at 11:00 UTC (20:00 JST) and will close once 100,000 entries are reached on a first-come, first-served basis. The first draw will be on August 10, with subsequent draws on the 10th and 20th of each month. Prizes include Uncommon Mint Scroll x1 and Common Mint Scroll x4 for every 5,000 entries, Camera BOX x1 (non-Genesis) for every 20,000 entries, and Genesis Camera NFT (opened) for every 50,000 entries.

The World Repository project will be completed in three phases, with the ultimate goal of rediscovering the beauty of Earth and enhancing awareness towards environmental conservation and cultural heritage. Phase 1 involves users around the world collecting photos through the SNAP to Earn model using physical devices. Phase 2 extends the token economy established in Phase 1 to existing Web2 applications to achieve mass adoption. Phase 3 involves constructing and releasing the unique photo database, the "World Repository," to external parties.

The World Repository will feature photos with timestamps and location data, enabling their use in cultural heritage restoration, regional revitalization, metaverse and generative AI materials, advertising, and app development. The project begins with Phase 1, a Game-Fi platform "SNPIT" that rewards photography using Camera NFTs. In 2024, SNPIT plans to expand its features and simultaneously commence Phase 2, including the sale of two types of NFTs on the photo-sharing SNS, Pictier: "Sacred Place NFTs" and "Guardian NFTs." These NFTs will elevate levels, provide rewards for regional revitalization and environmental protection, and expand the SNPT economy.

In an era dominated by overly processed photos for social media and AI-generated images, SNPIT believes in the value of authentic photographs with accurate records of time and place. Users can take valuable photos using Camera NFTs and receive rewards as SNPIT POINTS (STP). STP can be used to upgrade camera performance or purchase certain items and can be exchanged within our web app for SNPIT TOKENS (SNPT), allowing users to utilize them as cryptocurrency assets.

SNPIT, developed by Gallusys and published by Zeal Nova, is a revolutionary Snap-to-Earn platform that allows users to monetize their photography habits. Integrating elements of Game-Fi and lifestyle applications, SNPIT has garnered significant attention in Japan and plans to expand globally. For more information about SNPIT and to participate in the SNPIT Raffle, visit SNPIT Raffle.





About SNPIT and native token SNPIT Token

SNPIT is a brand new Snap to Earn service that provides an innovative Game-Fi experience through the use of smartphone cameras. With the use of such a universal feature, SNPIT seeks to create an ecosystem to make Game-Fi more accessible and easy for people to join.

Users use camera NFTs to take photos and earn unique tokens called “SNPIT Tokens”. By using the tokens to upgrade camera performance, users are able to take higher quality photos and earn more tokens. Photos that exceed a certain quality level can enter into battles, and users can win “SNPIT Tokens” by winning battles.