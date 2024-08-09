Australia Legal Cannabis Market 2024-2030 by Source (Marijuana, Hemp), Derivative (CBD, THC), End-use (Medical Use, Recreational Use, Industrial Use) Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Marijuana, Hemp), Derivative (CBD, THC), End-use (Medical Use, Recreational Use, Industrial Use), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 540.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2024 to 2030

Factors such as a growing patient population, cannabis legalization, government initiatives, and the presence of local and foreign players in the country contribute to market growth. For instance, according to the data published by the Penington Institute in 2022, approximately 250,000 medicinal cannabis prescriptions were approved up to June 2022.







The marijuana industry is booming due to the increasing adoption of marijuana for medical and adult use. Marijuana has only been legalized for medical use in Australia and is anticipated to be legalized for recreational use as well. Through these legalizations, the government can try to curb the illicit marijuana market and focus on gaining substantial revenue from taxes levied on cannabis products.

Moreover, the legalization and adoption of cannabis and the launch of new cannabis products are anticipated to increase market growth. For instance, in September 2023, MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, launched new GMP cannabis products, such as Beacon inhalation cartridges and medical cannabis oil, in the Australian healthcare market.



The number of patients seeking medical marijuana for therapeutic benefits has increased. Moreover, the number of companies operating in the medical marijuana market is growing. Many companies have also been listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). As the market evolves, small local players and entrepreneurs increase in the Australian legal cannabis market.

These players apply for cultivation licenses and are being funded or acquired by major players. For instance, in October 2023, Vitura Health Limited, a provider of medicinal cannabis products and digital health solutions, acquired Doctors On Demand, a telehealth service company, to enter new service and product verticals.



Moreover, growing awareness among people regarding the therapeutic applications of cannabis and the launch of new cannabis-based products drive market growth. For instance, according to data published by the Penington Institute in 2022, TGA has given 70,000 medicinal cannabis approvals for chronic pain in 2021. Moreover, medicinal cannabis is approved for sleep issues, anxiety, and cancer pain.



Australia Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights

By source, the hemp segment dominated the legal cannabis market in 2023, owing to its application in several medical products, textile and non-textile industries

Based on derivative, the CBD segment led the market in 2023, owing to the legalization of low-dose CBD products by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

By end-use, the industrial application segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the application of cannabis products in construction, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, and textile industries

Companies Featured

Cann Group Limited

Zelira Therapeutics

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd.

Bod Australia

Althea Group

ECOFIBRE

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

EPSILON

Little Green Pharma

Incannex

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $88.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $540.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Australia





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Australia Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Australia Legal Cannabis Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.3.4. Case Study Analysis



Chapter 4. Australia Legal Cannabis Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Source Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Australia Legal Cannabis Market by Source Outlook

4.4. Marijuana

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Flower

4.4.3. Oil and Tinctures

4.5. Hemp

4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Hemp CBD

4.5.3. Supplements

4.5.4. Industrial Hemp



Chapter 5. Australia Legal Cannabis Market: Derivative Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Derivative Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Australia Legal Cannabis Market by Derivative Outlook

5.4. CBD

5.5. THC

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Australia Legal Cannabis Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Australia Legal Cannabis Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Medical

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Cancer

6.4.3. Chronic Pain

6.4.4. Depression and Anxiety

6.4.5. Arthritis

6.4.6. Diabetes

6.4.7. Glaucoma

6.4.8. Migraines

6.4.9. Epilepsy

6.4.10. Multiple Sclerosis

6.4.11. AIDS

6.4.12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

6.4.13. Alzheimer's Disease

6.4.14. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

6.4.15. Parkinson's Disease

6.4.16. Tourette Syndrome

6.4.17. Others

6.5. Recreational

6.6. Industrial



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

