Turkey Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Samsung, Epic Systems, Medtronic, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Cerner,; Philips, Qualcomm, GE Healthcare, Apple

The Turkey digital health market is anticipated to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.8%

The increasing demand for personalized medicine and rising healthcare expenses are some of the factors contributing to the market growth in Turkey. According to the Health Expenditure 2020 estimate from the Turkish Statistics Institute, healthcare expenditure in the country increased by 24.3% resulting in an investment worth USD 2.4 billion in healthcare infrastructure in 2020.







The Turkey digital health industry is gaining momentum due to the growing awareness of the benefits of digital healthcare, the availability of virtual care, advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, chronic disease prevalence, and the demand for remote patient monitoring services. The shift towards remote healthcare is expected to boost the market growth, with wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches enabling personalized care. Advanced wearable devices and integrated analytics are transforming the market, empowering tailored digital experiences and optimizing resources and time for better services.



In February 2022, the Ministry of Health published a Regulation on the Provision of Remote Healthcare Services, limiting the services and institutions that can provide remote operations permits, with non-compliance potentially leading to service termination or withdrawal of operation permits.MoH has also developed a bilingual electronic health information system called e-Nab?z or e-Pulse, which collects hospital records and shares them with doctors and patients.



Turkey Digital Health Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the telehealthcare segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40% in 2023 owing to the rising adoption of these services and their prominent applications in diabetes patients for remote monitoring

Based on component, the services segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 pertaining to the increased adoption of digital healthcare platforms amongst the healthcare providers

Based on applications, the diabetes segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. The increasing prevalence of diabetes has led to a surge in demand for preventive strategies and early intervention methods.

Companies Featured

Samsung

Epic Systems Corporation

Medtronic

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Cerner

Philips

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Apple Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Turkey



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Turkey Digital Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Turkey Digital Health Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Turkey Digital Health Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Turkey Digital Health Market by Technology Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Tele-healthcare

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Tele-care

4.4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2. Activity monitoring

4.4.1.2.3. Remote medication management

4.4.1.3. Tele-health

4.4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.3.2. LTC monitoring

4.4.1.3.3. Video consultation

4.4.2. mHealth

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Wearables

4.4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2.1.1. BP Monitors

4.4.2.2.1.2. Glucose Meter

4.4.2.2.1.3. Pulse Oximeter

4.4.2.2.1.4. Sleep Apnea Monitors

4.4.2.2.1.5. Neurological Monitors

4.4.2.2.1.6. Activity Trackers/Actigraphs

4.4.2.3. mHealth apps

4.4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3.1.1. Medical Apps

4.4.2.3.1.2. Fitness Apps

4.4.2.4. Services, By Type

4.4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.4.1.1. Monitoring Services

4.4.2.4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.4.1.1.1.1. Independent Aging Solutions

4.4.2.4.1.1.1.2. Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services

4.4.2.4.1.2. Diagnosis Services

4.4.2.4.1.3. Other Services

4.4.2.5. Services, By Participants

4.4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.5.1.1. Mobile Operators

4.4.2.5.1.2. Healthcare Providers

4.4.2.5.1.3. Device Vendors

4.4.2.5.1.4. Content Players

4.4.2.5.1.5. Healthcare Providers

4.4.3. Healthcare analytics

4.4.4. Digital health systems

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Electronic health records (EHR)

4.4.4.3. E-prescribing systems



Chapter 5. Turkey Digital Health Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Treatment Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Turkey Digital Health Market by Component Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services



Chapter 6. Turkey Digital Health Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Turkey Digital Health Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Obesity

6.4.2. Diabetes

6.4.3. Cardiovascular

6.4.4. Respiratory diseases

6.4.5. Others



Chapter 7. Turkey Digital Health Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Turkey Digital Health Market by End Use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Patients

7.4.2. Providers

7.4.3. Players

7.4.4. Others



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

