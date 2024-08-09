Japan Anime Merchandising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Stickers, Badges, Handwritten Postcards, Trading Cards, Phone Tabs, Strap Sets, and Acrylic Stands

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Anime Merchandising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Figurine, Clothing, Books), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan anime merchandising market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing psychological stress level among young people led to a growing consumption of anime content and related merchandise collections among Japanese viewers. Animation has positively impacted young people's mental health by reducing their stress levels. Anime and manga are widely accepted forms of entertainment in Japan, enjoyed by people of all ages.







Middle-aged anime fans have diverse tastes and preferences, ranging from classic series to newer titles, contributing significantly to market's diversity and growth. Recognizing the cultural significance of anime as an art form and cultural export, the government supports efforts to preserve and conserve anime-related artifacts, artwork, and historical sites.

It includes funding museums, archives, and preservation projects dedicated to preserving Japan's anime heritage for future generations. The government's perspective on anime and manga content has shifted from being viewed as mere artistic materials to being designated as cultural materials for the Japanese industry and people.



The Agency for Cultural Affairs aims to prevent manga outflow, preserve manga culture, and use it as a tourism resource to attract Japanese fans from overseas. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth. The release schedules of new anime content had been disrupted, leading to delays in the production and release of anime seasons, episodes, and movies. It made it difficult for the industry to take advantage of timely promotional opportunities. Moreover, anime conventions and events had been canceled or postponed due to safety concerns, reducing overall merchandise sales and depriving fans of engagement opportunities.



Japan Anime Merchandising Market Report Highlights

The figurine segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 38.0% in 2023 owing to the growing popularity of anime culture

The online distribution channel segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030

The growth of this market is driven by factors, such as strong cultural promotion by the government, intellectual property protection, industry support, tourism, international collaboration, digital distribution, and merchandise export promotion

In November 2023, COVER Corporation announced the release of new Hololive Meet 2023 Ambassadors merchandise in an official partnership with Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc.

The released merchandise includes stickers, badges, handwritten postcards, trading cards, phone tabs, strap sets, and acrylic stands

Companies Featured

Bandai Namco

Good Smile Company, Inc.

Kodansha LTD.

Kotobukiya Co., Ltd.

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

P.A.WORKS Co.,Ltd

Pierrot Co.,Ltd.

Production I.G

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

TOEI ANIMATION Co., Ltd.

Ufotable Co., Ltd.

VIZ Media, LLC.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Japan





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Distribution channel outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Japan Anime Merchandising Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing popularity of anime content

3.2.1.2. Increasing use of technology and tools to craft merchandise and collaborations with brands

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of piracy and counterfeiting

3.2.2.2. Merchandise market in Japan faces saturation and intense competition

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1. Increasing technology integration such as AR/VR, artificial intelligence tools

3.3. Japan Anime Merchandising Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Japan Anime Merchandising Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Japan Anime Merchandising Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Figurine

4.4.2. Clothing

4.4.3. Books

4.4.4. Board Games & Toys

4.4.5. Posters

4.4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Japan Anime Merchandising Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Japan Anime Merchandising Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Online

5.4.2. Offline



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Financial performance

6.4.3. Product benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic initiatives

