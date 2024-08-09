Automated Cell Counters Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 6.1 billion by 2034 with 5.3% CAGR | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated cell counters market (Markt für automatisierte Zellzähler) was projected to attain US$ 3.4 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 6.1 billion.

An important instruments for the production of biopharmaceuticals and bioprocessing is the automated cell counter. They are made to assist in satisfying the requirements for accurate cell counts without the unpredictability of manual hemocytometer counting.

The automatic cell counters can be self-contained (internal PC) or linked to external PCs. Precise volumetric counts are possible when the sample is kept in a disposable consumable (cartridge or slide) that ensures the same volume is evaluated each time.

In addition to being utilized in pharmaceutical research and medical diagnostics, automated cell counts may also be employed in food quality monitoring. Techniques for consistently and, more precisely, studying cells include flow cytometry and digital imaging.

Key Findings of Market Report

A major factor driving the market for automated cell counts is the rise in the incidence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Blood cell counts must be continuously monitored for chronic illnesses.

According to a WHO study from 2022, non-communicable or chronic illnesses account for 41 million deaths annually. In pathology laboratories, research facilities, and hospitals, automated cell counters improve the efficiency and precision of cell counts.

Additionally, since medical professionals may immediately begin therapy, automated cell counters aid in the early discovery of abnormal blood cell counts, which may assist in halting the progression of a disease once it has been detected.

Market Trends for Automated Cell Counters

The biopharma industry's focus on drug development and cell-based research is driving up demand for automated cell counts. High-class cytotoxicity screening tests may be carried out to assess both the toxicity and effectiveness of drugs thanks to high-throughput automated cell counting devices.

To expedite their research and development initiatives, a number of top pharmaceutical companies are choosing to implement automated solutions.

Furthermore, research on immunology and stem cells is receiving more financing from the public and commercial sectors, which is propelling the worldwide automated cell counter market upward. For single cell examination, phenotypic characterization, and cell sorting, automated counting instruments are advised.

For example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) approved about US$ 41 billion in funding for medical research in 2021 for labs and institutions across the United States, with a significant amount going toward cell-based research initiatives.

Global Market for Automated Cell Counters: Regional Outlook

The automated cell enumeration tools market was led by North America in 2023, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, according to the most recent automated cell counters industry data.

This is ascribed to the United States' robust research and development infrastructure, which promotes biotechnology and life sciences innovation.

The market expansion for automated cell counters in Asia Pacific is a result of nations like Japan placing a strong emphasis on in-depth study in the healthcare sector. When it comes to funding biotechnology research and development, China and India are likewise making progress.

Automated Cell Counters Market: Competitive Landscape

To remain competitive in the automated cell counters industry, manufacturers are launching innovative products. For example, two specific nuclei counting applications for CellDrop Automated Cell Counters were released by DeNovix Inc. in August 2022.

They are able to discriminate between single nuclei from remnants and whole cells. The following companies are well-known participants in the automated cell counters market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Countstar

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ChemoMetec A/S

Danaher Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Others

Key Developments

The DeNovix CellDrop Automated Cell Counter received "ACT Label certification" in October 2023 from My Green Lab.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced closed and automated bead removal and cell separation systems in October 2022 to support the production of cell therapy. This method achieves scalable cell therapy manufacturing by improving cell purity, isolation efficacy, and targeted cell recovery.

Global Automated Cell Counters Market Segmentation

Product

Instruments

Consumables and Accessories

Software

Application

Medical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Bioprocessing Industries

Food & Beverages Industry

Others

End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

