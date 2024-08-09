Blockchain in Travel and Tourism Thematic Intelligence Research 2024

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Blockchain in Travel and Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The globalization and digitization of travel and tourism are both driving the demand for easy-to-use and cheap international transaction processes and payment systems. Blockchain technologies are predicted to substantially transform the tourism industry. With the hype around blockchain subsiding, adoption is quietly increasing, focusing on practical benefits and efficiency gains rather than technological novelty.

This shift from complete overhauls to narrower but clearer industry-specific applications, often developed in-house, reflects a maturing landscape. In the tourism industry, although many tourism vendors have been accepting blockchain-and the potential of using blockchain in travel-related consumption has been intensively documented-existing knowledge of travelers' intention to use blockchain is limited. Traditional models do not account for the idiosyncrasies of blockchain and are therefore less appropriate.

Blockchain technology, which by itself consists of a multitude of protocols, platforms, consensus mechanisms, and cryptographic primitives, is far from being fully developed. The blockchain market is in its early stages, with some areas maturing. It features established blockchain companies, new entrants, Big Tech, and financial firms.

As the market evolves, new participants will emerge, and the landscape will change significantly over the next two years. Blockchain is a method of storing information that makes it difficult to alter the information or cheat the system. The technology can be viewed as a digital record of transactions-like a ledger-that is decentralized, meaning no central authority, such as government or bank, validates a transaction. Instead, transactions are shared or distributed among all participants on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis within the network.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Impacts

Challenges

Recommendations

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Infrastructure layer

Software layer

Application layer

Services layer

Companies

Leading blockchain adopters in travel and tourism

Specialist blockchain vendors in travel and tourism

Sector Scorecards

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Glossary

