Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market by Type (Rechargeable Dehumidifiers, Single-use Dehumidifiers), Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market by Type (Rechargeable Dehumidifiers, Single-use Dehumidifiers), Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market grew from USD 126.99 million in 2023 to USD 134.07 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.88%, reaching USD 189.57 million by 2030.







Unlike traditional refrigerate dehumidifiers, these use desiccant materials which absorb moisture from the air. This process helps in maintaining a desired level of humidity, which can prevent mold growth, reduce allergens, and boost overall indoor air quality. Increased awareness of respiratory ailments and other health issues related to high humidity levels coupled with the rise in respiratory issues caused by environmental pollution drives consumers to seek solutions such as household desiccant dehumidifiers.

As global temperatures and weather conditions become more erratic, homes in traditionally drier areas are experiencing higher humidity, increasing the demand for dehumidification solutions. However, frequent maintenance requirements and complexities in installation can hamper the adoption of household desiccant dehumidifiers. Performance issues and the possibility of degradation of the desiccant material raise concerns about the reliability of the systems.

Development of more efficient and longer-lasting desiccant materials could enhance the appeal and performance of these dehumidifiers. Incorporating IoT for smarter control and monitoring capabilities could extend the functionality and user-friendliness of household desiccant dehumidifiers.



Regional Insights



The Americas region, particularly the U.S. and Canada, features a robust landscape for household desiccant dehumidifiers, driven by high consumer awareness about respiratory ailments caused by poor air quality and varying climate conditions across the nations. Consumer behavior in these countries shows a preference for energy-efficient and smart home-compatible devices.

Recent patents in the United States have emphasized improvements in energy efficiency and the incorporation of IoT capabilities into dehumidifying devices, allowing for remote control and monitoring. European Union (EU) countries exhibit a strong market for household desiccant dehumidifiers due to the prevalent damp and colder climates, particularly in Northern and Western Europe. EU regulations and consumer preference for environment-friendly appliances have shaped the market, with a noticeable trend towards devices that offer lower energy consumption and reduced environmental impact. Research and development in the EU are often supported by government initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption in household appliances.

The Middle East experiences extreme temperatures and arid conditions, making dehumidifiers essential for comfort and health in indoor environments, particularly in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In the APAC region, China, Japan, and India are significant nations for household desiccant dehumidifiers. India, Japan, Indonesia, and China's rapid urbanization has accelerated the demand for household appliances, including dehumidifiers. Growing health awareness and rising middle-class incomes with a preference for cost-effective dehumidification solutions have driven the market for household desiccant dehumidifiers.

Recent Developments

Munters Acquires ZECO to Reinforce Market Presence in India



Munters, a global player in climate control solutions, has strategically bolstered its position in the Indian market by acquiring ZECO, an air treatment company based in India. This acquisition is set to enhance Munters' operational capabilities and product offerings in India, enabling the company better to serve its growing customer base in the region. Munters aims to leverage ZECO's established local presence and engineering expertise to broaden its reach and deepen its market penetration across various industrial sectors in India. This move is part of Munters' broader strategy to expand its global footprint and reinforce its commitment to providing innovative and efficient climate control solutions.



Sharp Expands Appliance Range with a New Microwave Line and Enhanced Air Purifiers with Dehumidifiers



Sharp Corporation has extended its consumer electronics portfolio by introducing a new line of microwaves and augmenting its existing range of air purifiers with dehumidifying features. This strategic expansion addresses the growing demand for more efficient and multifunctional household appliances. By merging the functionality of air purification and moisture control, Sharp's updated offerings aim to enhance indoor air quality and comfort, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Market Dynamics

Type: Emerging preference for rechargeable dehumidifiers owing to their cost-effectiveness and reduced environmental impact

Distribution Channel: Expansion of online distribution channels to cater to customer demand for convenient shopping

Market Drivers

Increasing humidity levels and rising environmental issues caused by climate change

Growing incidences of respiratory issues caused by poor air quality and heightened awareness about respiratory health

Expansion of smart offices, smart homes, and smart cities across the world

Market Restraints

Complexities in the installation of household desiccant dehumidifiers

Market Opportunities

Ongoing advancements to improve the portability, performance, and functionality of household desiccant dehumidifiers

Development of energy-saving and sustainable desiccant materials and dehumidification systems

Market Challenges

Performance issues and technical constraints in desiccant materials and dehumidification systems

Market Segmentation Analysis

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis





Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Advance International, Airwatergreen AB, CASILICA, Climatronics, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Delair India Pvt. Ltd., Ebac Ltd., EcoAir, EcoSeb Inc., Electrolux AB, Fral Srl, General Filters, Inc., Haier Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hygro Tech Engineers, Kelviron, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LG Electronics, Meaco (U.K.) Limited, Munters Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sagar Air Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Swastik Refrigeration, TCL Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Type

Rechargeable Dehumidifiers

Single-use Dehumidifiers

Capacity

Large

Medium

Small

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $134.07 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $189.57 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing humidity levels and rising environmental issues caused by climate change

5.1.1.2. Growing incidences of respiratory issues caused by poor air quality and heightened awareness about respiratory health

5.1.1.3. Expansion of smart offices, smart homes, and smart cities across the world

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Complexities in the installation of household desiccant dehumidifiers

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing advancements to improve the portability, performance, and functionality of household desiccant dehumidifiers

5.1.3.2. Development of energy-saving and sustainable desiccant materials and dehumidification systems

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Performance issues and technical constraints in desiccant materials and dehumidification systems

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Type: Emerging preference for rechargeable dehumidifiers owing to their cost-effectiveness and reduced environmental impact

5.2.2. Distribution Channel: Expansion of online distribution channels to cater to customer demand for convenient shopping

5.3. Market Disruption Analysis

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.5. Industry Rivalry

5.5. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.6. Pricing Analysis

5.7. Technology Analysis

5.8. Patent Analysis

5.9. Trade Analysis

5.10. Regulatory Framework Analysis



6. Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rechargeable Dehumidifiers

6.3. Single-use Dehumidifiers



7. Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market, by Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Large

7.3. Medium

7.4. Small



8. Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline

8.3. Online



9. Americas Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand

10.13. Vietnam



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Household Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Denmark

11.3. Egypt

11.4. Finland

11.5. France

11.6. Germany

11.7. Israel

11.8. Italy

11.9. Netherlands

11.10. Nigeria

11.11. Norway

11.12. Poland

11.13. Qatar

11.14. Russia

11.15. Saudi Arabia

11.16. South Africa

11.17. Spain

11.18. Sweden

11.19. Switzerland

11.20. Turkey

11.21. United Arab Emirates

11.22. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

12.3.1. Munters Acquires ZECO to Reinforce Market Presence in India

12.3.2. Sharp Expands Appliance Range with a New Microwave Line and Enhanced Air Purifiers with Dehumidifiers

12.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



13. Competitive Portfolio

13.1. Key Company Profiles

13.2. Key Product Portfolio



List of Figures

FIGURE 1. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, 2023 VS 2030

FIGURE 3. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, 2018-2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 4. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY REGION, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 5. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY REGION, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 6. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET DYNAMICS

FIGURE 7. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 8. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 9. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 10. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 11. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 12. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 13. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 14. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 15. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY STATE, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 16. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY STATE, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 17. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 18. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 19. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2023 VS 2030 (%)

FIGURE 20. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2023 VS 2024 VS 2030 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 21. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SHARE, BY KEY PLAYER, 2023

FIGURE 22. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET, FPNV POSITIONING MATRIX, 2023



List of Tables

TABLE 1. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE

TABLE 2. UNITED STATES DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE, 2018-2023

TABLE 3. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY RECHARGEABLE DEHUMIDIFIERS, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY RECHARGEABLE DEHUMIDIFIERS, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY SINGLE-USE DEHUMIDIFIERS, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY SINGLE-USE DEHUMIDIFIERS, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY LARGE, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY LARGE, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY MEDIUM, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY MEDIUM, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY SMALL, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY SMALL, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY OFFLINE, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY OFFLINE, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY ONLINE, BY REGION, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY ONLINE, BY REGION, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. AMERICAS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 35. ARGENTINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 36. ARGENTINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 37. ARGENTINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 38. ARGENTINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 39. ARGENTINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 40. ARGENTINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 41. BRAZIL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 42. BRAZIL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 43. BRAZIL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 44. BRAZIL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 45. BRAZIL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 46. BRAZIL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 47. CANADA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 48. CANADA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 49. CANADA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 50. CANADA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 51. CANADA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 52. CANADA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 53. MEXICO HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 54. MEXICO HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 55. MEXICO HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 56. MEXICO HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 57. MEXICO HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 58. MEXICO HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 59. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 60. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 61. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 62. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 63. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 64. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 65. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY STATE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 66. UNITED STATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY STATE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 67. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 68. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 69. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 70. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 71. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 72. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 73. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 74. ASIA-PACIFIC HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 75. AUSTRALIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 76. AUSTRALIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 77. AUSTRALIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 78. AUSTRALIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 79. AUSTRALIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 80. AUSTRALIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 81. CHINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 82. CHINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 83. CHINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 84. CHINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 85. CHINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 86. CHINA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 87. INDIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 88. INDIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 89. INDIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 90. INDIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 91. INDIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 92. INDIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 93. INDONESIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 94. INDONESIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 95. INDONESIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 96. INDONESIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 97. INDONESIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 98. INDONESIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 99. JAPAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 100. JAPAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 101. JAPAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 102. JAPAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 103. JAPAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 104. JAPAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 105. MALAYSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 106. MALAYSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 107. MALAYSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 108. MALAYSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 109. MALAYSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 110. MALAYSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 111. PHILIPPINES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 112. PHILIPPINES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 113. PHILIPPINES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 114. PHILIPPINES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 115. PHILIPPINES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 116. PHILIPPINES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 117. SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 118. SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 119. SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 120. SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 121. SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 122. SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 123. SOUTH KOREA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 124. SOUTH KOREA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 125. SOUTH KOREA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 126. SOUTH KOREA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 127. SOUTH KOREA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 128. SOUTH KOREA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 129. TAIWAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 130. TAIWAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 131. TAIWAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 132. TAIWAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 133. TAIWAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 134. TAIWAN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 135. THAILAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 136. THAILAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 137. THAILAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 138. THAILAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 139. THAILAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 140. THAILAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 141. VIETNAM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 142. VIETNAM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 143. VIETNAM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 144. VIETNAM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 145. VIETNAM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 146. VIETNAM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 147. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 148. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 149. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 150. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 151. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 152. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 153. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 154. EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY COUNTRY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 155. DENMARK HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 156. DENMARK HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 157. DENMARK HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 158. DENMARK HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 159. DENMARK HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 160. DENMARK HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 161. EGYPT HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 162. EGYPT HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 163. EGYPT HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 164. EGYPT HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 165. EGYPT HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 166. EGYPT HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 167. FINLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 168. FINLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 169. FINLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 170. FINLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 171. FINLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 172. FINLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 173. FRANCE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 174. FRANCE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 175. FRANCE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 176. FRANCE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 177. FRANCE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 178. FRANCE HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 179. GERMANY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 180. GERMANY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 181. GERMANY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 182. GERMANY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 183. GERMANY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 184. GERMANY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 185. ISRAEL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 186. ISRAEL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 187. ISRAEL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 188. ISRAEL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 189. ISRAEL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 190. ISRAEL HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 191. ITALY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 192. ITALY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 193. ITALY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 194. ITALY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 195. ITALY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 196. ITALY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 197. NETHERLANDS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 198. NETHERLANDS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 199. NETHERLANDS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 200. NETHERLANDS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 201. NETHERLANDS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 202. NETHERLANDS HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 203. NIGERIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 204. NIGERIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 205. NIGERIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 206. NIGERIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 207. NIGERIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 208. NIGERIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 209. NORWAY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 210. NORWAY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 211. NORWAY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 212. NORWAY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 213. NORWAY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 214. NORWAY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 215. POLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 216. POLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 217. POLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 218. POLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 219. POLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 220. POLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 221. QATAR HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 222. QATAR HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 223. QATAR HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 224. QATAR HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 225. QATAR HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 226. QATAR HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 227. RUSSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 228. RUSSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 229. RUSSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 230. RUSSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 231. RUSSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 232. RUSSIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 233. SAUDI ARABIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 234. SAUDI ARABIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 235. SAUDI ARABIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 236. SAUDI ARABIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 237. SAUDI ARABIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 238. SAUDI ARABIA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 239. SOUTH AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 240. SOUTH AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 241. SOUTH AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 242. SOUTH AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 243. SOUTH AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 244. SOUTH AFRICA HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 245. SPAIN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 246. SPAIN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 247. SPAIN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 248. SPAIN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 249. SPAIN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 250. SPAIN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 251. SWEDEN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 252. SWEDEN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 253. SWEDEN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 254. SWEDEN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 255. SWEDEN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 256. SWEDEN HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 257. SWITZERLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 258. SWITZERLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 259. SWITZERLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 260. SWITZERLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 261. SWITZERLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 262. SWITZERLAND HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 263. TURKEY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 264. TURKEY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 265. TURKEY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 266. TURKEY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 267. TURKEY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 268. TURKEY HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 269. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 270. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 271. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 272. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 273. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 274. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 275. UNITED KINGDOM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 276. UNITED KINGDOM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 277. UNITED KINGDOM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 278. UNITED KINGDOM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY CAPACITY, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 279. UNITED KINGDOM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 280. UNITED KINGDOM HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SIZE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2024-2030 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 281. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET SHARE, BY KEY PLAYER, 2023

TABLE 282. HOUSEHOLD DESICCANT DEHUMIDIFIERS MARKET, FPNV POSITIONING MATRIX, 2023





Companies Featured





Advance International

Airwatergreen AB

CASILICA

Climatronics

De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Delair India Pvt. Ltd.

Ebac Ltd.

EcoAir

EcoSeb Inc.

Electrolux AB

Fral Srl

General Filters, Inc.

Haier Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hygro Tech Engineers

Kelviron

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics

Meaco (U.K.) Limited

Munters Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sagar Air Pvt. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Swastik Refrigeration

TCL Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kflkyy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment