Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Trials Market Outlook to 2028: Insight on 50+ Anti TIGIT Antibodies in Clinical Trials

Anti TIGIT antibodies have emerged a promising approach in cancer immunotherapy, offering new hope for patients with various types of cancers, particularly solid cancers. TIGIT (T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains) is an inhibitory receptor expressed on T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, playing a crucial role in modulating immune responses. By targeting TIGIT, researchers aim to enhance the immune system's ability to recognize and eliminate cancer cells, potentially revolutionizing cancer treatment strategies.

The therapeutic potential of TIGIT as a target for cancer immunotherapy lies in its function as an immune checkpoint molecule. When TIGIT interacts with its ligands, such as CD155 and CD112, it suppresses T cell sand NK cell activation, potentially allowing cancer cells to evade immune surveillance. By blocking this interaction with anti-TIGIT therapeutic approaches, researchers hope to reinvigorate the immune response against tumors, leading to improved clinical outcome for cancer patients.

Among the various approaches for targeting TIGIT, monoclonal antibodies have emerged as the most widely used and promising agents. These antibodies are designed to specifically bind to TIGIT, preventing its interaction with its ligands and thus releasing the "breaks" on the immune system. Their high specificity and relatively low toxicity of antibodies make them attractive candidates for clinical development.

The field of anti-TIGIT antibody development has seen rapid progress, with over 50 candidates currently in clinical development. This robust pipeline underscores the significant interest and potential of this approach in cancer treatment. Among these, more than five anti TIGIT antibodies have advanced to phase 3 clinical trials, representing the most advanced stage of clinical development before potential regulatory approval. These include Vibostolimab, Tiragolumab and Ociperlimab, developed by the pharmaceutical marker leaders, Merck Genentech and BeiGene, respectively.

These phase 3 clinical trials are assessing the safety and efficacy of these anti-TIGIT antibodies in various cancer types, with a particular focus on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The emphasis on NSCLC is not surprising, given its high prevalence and the need for more effective treatment options. NSCLC represents a significant portion of lung cancer cases and has shown promising responses to immunotherapy approaches in the past.

Several key factors are driving the market potential of anti-TIGIT antibodies. Firstly, there remains a substantial unmet medical need in cancer treatment, especially for patients who do not respond to or develop resistance to existing immunotherapies. Anti-TIGIT antibodies offer a novel mechanism of action that could address these challenges. Moreover, these antibodies show promising results in combination with established therapies like PD-1/L1 inhibitors, potentially expanding the market for both drug classes and improving treatment outcomes. This becomes visible in Merck's vision of developing a coformulation of its anti-TIGIT antibody Vibostolimab with its blockbuster anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab for the treatment of various solid tumors.

The broad applicability of anti-TIGIT antibodies across various cancer forms presents another significant market opportunity. While a majority of clinical trials currently focus on NSCLC, many other ongoing clinical trials are exploring their efficacy in other solid cancers tumors and hematological malignancies, which could lead to multiple approved indications, consequently increasing the anti-TIGIT antibody market size.

As evident from the examples above, the competitive landscape for the anti-TIGIT antibody market is dynamic, with major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms vying for market share. While Vibostolimab leverages the company's strong position in the immuno-oncology market, another, Domvanalimab, being developed by Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences, benefits from a partnership between a major pharmaceutical company and a competent biopharmaceutical company.

In conclusion, anti-TIGIT antibodies not only represent a significant advancement in cancer immunotherapy, but also present many opportunities for drug development and market expansion. With its potential to address unmet medical needs, broad applicability and alignment with personalized medicine, this emerging class of drugs is poised to capture a substantial portion of cancer immunotherapy market.

Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

Anti TIGIT Antibodies in Clinical Trials: > 50 Antibodies

First Anti TIGIT Antibody to Get Approval Within Next 5 Years

Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Insight by Company, Indication and Phase

Insight on More Than 50 Anti TIGIT Antibodies in Clinical Trials

Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Trends by Indication & Country

Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Dynamics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Anti TIGIT Antibody

1.1 Overview

1.2 Mechanism of Anti TIGIT Antibodies

1.3 Clinical Approaches to Target TIGIT

2. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

2.1 By Company

2.2 By Country

2.3 By Indication

2.4 By Patient Segment

2.5 By Phase

3. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication and Phase

3.1 Research

3.2 Preclinical

3.3 Phase I

3.4 Phase I/II

3.5 Phase II

3.6 Phase III

4. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Outlook

4.1 Current Clinical & Market Trends

4.2 Future Market Outlook

5. Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Trends by Indication

5.1 Cancer

5.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disorders

5.3 Microbial Infections

6. Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market by Country

6.1 US

6.2 China

6.3 South Korea

6.4 Australia

6.5 UK

7. Combinations Approaches for TIGIT Therapy

8. TIGIT Co Inhibition with PD1 or PDL1

9. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Commercialization Challenges

10. Competitive Landscape

Akeso Biopharma

BeiGene

Bio-Thera Solutions

Biotheus

Compugen

FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical

OriCell Therapeutics

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

Tasrif Pharmaceutical

