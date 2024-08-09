U.S. Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2024 for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies, Innovative Technologies and Instrumentation Review

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 U.S. Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market during the next five years.
Report Highlights
- Business and technological trends in major markets
- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts
- Market shares of leading competitors
- Feature comparison of major analyzers
- Strategic profiles of leading market players and start-up firms developing innovative products
- Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.
The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.
In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.
Report Segmentation
U.S Market Overview
- Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and molecular diagnostic testing for infectious diseases by market segment.
- Five-year test volume and sales projections.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Sales and market shares of leading suppliers of infectious disease molecular diagnostic reagent kits and components.
- Five-year test volume and sales projections for over 40 infectious disease molecular diagnostic assays.
- A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market by country and laboratory segment.
- Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.
Product/Technology Review
- Comparison of leading infectious disease molecular diagnostic analyzers.
- Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over target/signal amplification methods.
- Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products.
Competitive Assessments
Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.
Key Player Profiles:
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher/Cepheid
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Decode Genetics
- Diasorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- Illumina
- LabCorp/Sequenom
- Leica Biosystems/Kreatech
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Myriad Genetics
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Quest Diagnostics
- QuidelOrtho
- Roche
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing infectious disease molecular diagnostic products, by test and application.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for new products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Business planning issues and concerns.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6gs1t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.