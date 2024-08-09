AirSculpt Technologies Announces Leadership Changes

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)(“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced Todd Magazine has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Magazine will serve as an advisor to the Company through December 31, 2024. Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer has assumed the position of interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor is named.



Dr. Aaron Rollins, Executive Chairman of the Board stated: “I am confident in our business model and see tremendous opportunity to expand upon our Company’s competitive strengths and proprietary technology to enable AirSculpt to achieve a higher level of growth in the future. I am also pleased to announce that Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer has assumed the position of Interim CEO while we conduct a search for a permanent successor. Dennis is the right choice for this position as we focus on our core body contouring procedures, remove long-term oriented marketing spend and increase fiscal discipline as we navigate a dynamic economic environment. I want to thank Todd for his leadership and contributions over the past 18 months and look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight as an advisor.”

Dennis Dean, stated: “I am honored to assume an interim CEO role and excited about our long-term potential. In the near term, we will execute our plan to focus on our core operations and reduce expenses so that we are positioned to scale more efficiently and return to the delivery of consistent revenue growth at industry leading EBITDA margins as the external environment improves.”

Todd Magazine stated, “It has been rewarding to work alongside the Board and the entire AirSculpt team. I am a big believer in AirSculpt with its unique procedures that help our patients to lead happier, healthier and more productive lives. Over the next few months my top priority is to ensure a smooth transition. I look forward to seeing the Company achieve its goals in the coming years.”

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

To learn more about AirSculpt Technologies, please visit the Company's website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com. AirSculpt Technologies uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding AirSculpt Technologies is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

