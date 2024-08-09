Ushering in a New Phase: E China's Wuxi Hosts 2024 Taihu Talent Development Conference

WUXI, China, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 9, the 2024 Taihu Talent Development Conference commenced in E China's Wuxi. This year's event centers around the theme of "New Era, New Talent and New Ecology", according to the Organizing Committee.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Known as "a shining pearl on Taihu Lake", Wuxi is situated in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta and is renowned for its deep-rooted culture of valuing knowledge and diligence. In 2023, its economy reached 1.5456 trillion yuan.

Over the years, Wuxi has hosted six consecutive Taihu Talent Summits, attracting nearly 200 Nobel laureates and academicians from both China and abroad. These events have significantly strengthened the synergy between Wuxi's robust industrial base and its talent pool, resulting in nearly 1,300 industry-university-research collaboration projects and the successful attraction of over 15,500 high-quality talent projects globally. In 2023, Wuxi further expanded its reach by organizing innovation and entrepreneurship competitions in France and the UK, offering international talents a stage to showcase their potential. This year, Wuxi has launched four platforms, targeting key regions in China, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Western Triangle Economic Zone, seeking to enhance its national appeal.

Mohammad Khaja Nazeeruddin, an elected member of the European Academy of Sciences, and a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, has broken the world record for the conversion efficiency of perovskite cells for many times. He has been collaborating with UtmoLight, a high-tech company headquartered in Wuxi, as Chief Scientist since 2020. At the conference, he commended the region's emphasis on collaboration between academia, industry, and government, particularly the local government's proactive stance on fostering innovation and providing significant support for research initiatives. He noted that Wuxi has a rich pool of skilled professionals and researchers, which creates a fertile ground for groundbreaking research and practical applications.

Du Xiaogang, Secretary of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, emphasized that Wuxi has always been a trailblazer in exploring national talent policies. In the phase of developing new quality productive forces, Wuxi is creating a more open and inclusive environment and offering warm and thoughtful services to innovators and entrepreneurs, making Wuxi a prime destination for talents worldwide to pursue their dreams.

Source: The Organizing Committee of Taihu Talent Development Conference