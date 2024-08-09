Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Level of Autonomy, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Product (Riding Mower, Robotic Mower, Walk-Behind Mower), Level of Autonomy (Autonomous, Non-Autonomous), Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



These products range from walk-behind and ride-on mowers to zero-turn and robotic lawn mowers, designed for higher durability, productivity, and performance than their residential counterparts. Commercial lawn mowers find application in various sectors, including but not limited to landscaping services, golf courses, sports fields, public park maintenance, and large private estates. The key end-users in this market are professional landscaping service providers, sports clubs, government and municipal bodies, and commercial property managers.

Several factors influence the growth of the commercial lawn mower market, including innovations in battery technology and robotic mowing systems, increasing urbanization and the development of public infrastructure, expanding interest in outdoor aesthetics and recreational sports facilities, and the rise of professional landscaping services. However, the adoption of commercial lawn mowers is hindered by high initial investments in advanced and automated models, maintenance and operational challenges, and the environmental impact of gas-powered commercial lawn mowers.

On the other hand, increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers and GPS-enabled devices, growing emphasis on the development of eco-friendly lawn mowers, integration of IoT and smart technologies for monitoring and operating mowers remotely, and investment in AI and machine learning for improved navigation and obstacle detection in robotic lawn mowers presents potential opportunities for the commercial lawn mower market.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, particularly in the United States and Canada, there is a strong demand for commercial lawn mowers that blend innovative technology with comfort and efficiency. The U.S. represents one of the significant markets for commercial lawn mowers, driven by an expanding landscaping services industry, a growing focus on green spaces, and technological advancements.

The South American commercial lawn mower market is witnessing moderate growth, propelled by urban development and the increasing adoption of green spaces in urban planning. The European Union (EU) countries have shown a marked preference for efficient, sustainable, and quiet commercial lawn mowers, aligning with the region's stringent environmental regulations and noise control standards. Recent research and innovation focus on developing mowers that minimize emissions and reduce noise levels, catering to Europe's densely populated urban areas.

In the APAC region, China, Japan, and India are witnessing rapid urbanization, which in turn is propelling the demand for commercial lawn mowers. China's growing emphasis on public garden spaces and green urban areas has increased investments in landscaping services, driving the demand for high-quality lawn care equipment. Japan's market is characterized by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including robotic and AI-integrated lawn mowers, focusing on precision and efficiency. India's burgeoning real estate sector and expanding public infrastructure projects have made it a significant market for cost-effective and durable commercial lawn mowers.

Recent Developments

Solis Tractors unveils sew series and segment of e-mowers at Agritechnica 2023



Solis Tractors launched its latest line of compact, emission-efficient tractors and a groundbreaking segment of electric mowers, showcasing its commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with environmental sustainability at Agritechnica 2023, held from November 12-18 in Hanover, Germany.



Bobcat Launches New Line of Mowers for Professional Use



Bobcat Company expanded its Ground Maintenance Equipment (GME) range to the European market by launching four innovative mowers. This expansion includes the ZT3000 and ZT3500 Ride-On Zero-Turn Mowers, alongside the ZS4000 Stand-On and WB700 Walk-Behind models, complementing the existing lineup of Ryan Turf Equipment, compact tractors, and loaders.



Stiga launches 'smartest' autonomous lawn mower



Stiga S.p.A. introduced its latest innovation, the Stiga A1500 Autonomous Robot Mower. This innovative product integrates RTK GPS with Stiga's exclusive Active Guidance System (AGS) technology, ensuring unparalleled mowing precision without interruptions.

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Increasing popularity of robotic lawn mower due to its low-maintenance solution to lawn care

End-Use: Expanding usage of lawn mowers at sports fields & recreational area for maintaining health and aesthetics of the turf

Market Drivers

Increasing urbanization and the development of public infrastructure

Expanding interest in outdoor aesthetics and recreational sports facilities

Market Restraints

High initial investment in commercial lawn mowers

Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers and GPS-enabled devices

Growing emphasis on the development of eco-friendly lawn mowers

Market Challenges

Environmental impact of gas-powered commercial lawn mowers

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

