Consensus estimates ahead of Q2 2024

Alm. Brand Group has published consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q2 results.

Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk

Conference Call

Alm. Brand Group will report its Q2 2024 results on August 15 and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.

Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 688462):

Denmark: +45 8987 5045

UK: +44 20 3936 2999

USA: +1 646 664 1960

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883

