ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announced today that on August 8, 2024, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until February 3, 2025, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum $1 bid price per share requirement.



The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on February 8, 2024, and was given until August 6, 2024 to regain compliance. The Company did not regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement during the first 180-calendar-day compliance period and submitted a written request to the Nasdaq’s staff to afford it an additional 180-day compliance period to cure the deficiency .

If at any time before February 3, 2025, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the matter will be closed.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero ( https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

Forward- looking statements

