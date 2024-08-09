|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|08/14/2024
|08/14/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,915
|2,695
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.980
|/
|8.410
|78.730
|/
|6.580
|Total Number of Bids Received
|35
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,465
|5,145
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|22
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|22
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.980
|/
|8.410
|78.730
|/
|6.580
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.050
|/
|8.380
|79.000
|/
|6.550
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.980
|/
|8.410
|78.730
|/
|6.580
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.000
|/
|8.400
|78.842
|/
|6.560
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.050
|/
|8.380
|79.000
|/
|6.550
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.869
|/
|8.460
|78.450
|/
|6.610
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.980
|/
|8.410
|78.715
|/
|6.580
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.52
|1.91
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
