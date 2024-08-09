Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 08/14/202408/14/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,9152,695
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.980/8.41078.730/6.580
Total Number of Bids Received 3526
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,4655,145
Total Number of Successful Bids 2215
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2215
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.980/8.41078.730/6.580
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.050/8.38079.000/6.550
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.980/8.41078.730/6.580
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.000/8.40078.842/6.560
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.050/8.38079.000/6.550
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.869/8.46078.450/6.610
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.980/8.41078.715/6.580
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.521.91