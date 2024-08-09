LGI Homes Opens Two New Communities in the Albuquerque Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the opening of its latest communities, Villa De Marcos Gabriel and Legacy at Sierra Vista, in the Albuquerque market. These exceptional new neighborhoods offer stunning new construction homes, with prices starting in the low $300s.



Villa De Marcos Gabriel is ideally situated in Stinson Tower, providing residents with quick and easy access to a wide array of big-city amenities. This charming community is conveniently located near numerous employers, parks, recreation centers and other local attractions.

Legacy at Sierra Vista offers a serene living environment paired with convenient access to major city amenities. Located near I-25, this beautiful community is near various employers, top-rated schools, parks, recreation centers and other local conveniences.

Both communities feature an impressive selection of floor plans, ranging from three to five bedrooms. Designed with growing families in mind, these move-in ready homes are equipped with designer upgrades and features. The homes range from just under 1,200 square feet to over 2,200 square feet and include chef-ready kitchens, spacious family rooms, two-car garages, ample storage space and LGI Homes' highly coveted CompleteHome™ package.

The CompleteHome™ package offers exceptional interior upgrades, including a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, beautiful granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and Wi-Fi-enabled garage doors, all at no additional cost.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are now available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Albuquerque.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction, and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

