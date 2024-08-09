Global Laser Cutting Machines Market to Reach $13.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Laser Cutting Machines Market by Technology (Solid State Lasers, Gas Lasers and Semiconductor Lasers), Process (Fusion Cutting, Flame Cutting and Sublimation Cutting), End User Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electroncis, Defense and Aerospace, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the global laser cutting machines market was valued at $5.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The laser cutting machine market is expanding rapidly globally, driven by rising demand for precise and efficient cutting solutions in various industries. These machines are essential tools in manufacturing processes for automotive, aerospace, electronics, and metalworking industries. The increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing, combined with advancements in laser technology, is significantly driving up demand for laser-cutting machines. Innovations such as fiber lasers, which offer higher efficiency and better precision, are becoming increasingly popular, contributing to market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $5.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.2 billion CAGR 9.8% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Technology, Process, End User, and Region Drivers Growing Demand in Automotive and Aerospace Industries Advancements in Laser Technology Rising Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing Opportunity Expansion in Emerging Markets Restraint High Initial Costs

Segment Highlights

Regarding the technology, solid-state lasers segment dominated the laser cutting machine market size in terms of revenue in 2023. As a result of their better efficiency, reliability, and versatility, solid-state lasers top the market. Solid state lasers use a solid gain medium such as doped crystals or glasses that allow high power output with excellent beam quality. This attribute makes it fit for many applications ranging from precision cutting of metals and ceramics to high-speed cutting in industrial manufacturing. Solid-state laser systems are designed to be robust and require less maintenance than other types of lasers making them cost-effective for continuous operation under adverse conditions. The attraction behind solid-state advancements such as improved energy efficiencies and increased power capabilities has made them consolidate their position as the most dominant technology in that industry (laser) cutting machines market.



By process, fusion cutting was the largest segment of the laser cutting machine market size by income in 2023. This is due to the fact that it handles various metals and non-metals, meaning it is superior to others in its ability to process a lot of stuff with ease. A laser beam melts the material, and a jet of gas expels the molten metal thus resulting in great speed and accuracy. Owing to its low heat input, fusion cutting reduces thermal distortion and has clean edges hence does not require any post-processes. It suits industries such as automotive and aerospace where precision and quality are important. The ability to achieve high cutting speeds and handle a wide range of materials makes fusion cutting the preferred choice for manufacturers, driving its leading position in the market.

The market for laser cutting machines is dominated by the automotive segment as it accounted for a major share of the market in 2023. The dominance of the automotive sector is a result of its large employment of laser-cutting technology to produce different parts ranging from body panels to delicate engine components. Laser cutting offers precision, speed, and flexibility that are required to meet the high production demands and strict quality standards that prevail in the automotive industry. As automakers’ innovativeness continues to give rise to more complicated and lightweight parts, demand for advanced laser-cutting solutions remains strong. Laser cutting's ability to effectively handle a wide range of materials and generate high-quality complex parts, therefore, makes it an integral part of automobile manufacturing hence retaining its leadership in terms of market presence.

Regional Outlook

In 2023, Asia-Pacific had the highest revenue generation. This dominance arises from rapid industrialization, a strong manufacturing base, and vast amounts spent on infrastructure development. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some leading contributors primarily driven by robust consumption patterns in their automotive sectors as well as electronics and aerospace industries. The presence of numerous manufacturing hubs and favorable government policies supporting industrial growth further boost the market expansion. In addition, the increasing adoption of automation and advanced manufacturing technologies in the region drives the demand for laser cutting machines. The expanding economic activities, rising disposable incomes, and continuous advancements in laser technology ensure that Asia-Pacific remains the largest revenue generator in the laser cutting machine market.

Key Players:

Trumpf

Bystronic

Amada

Coherent

IPG Photonics

Mazak Optonics Corp.

LVD Strippit

Prima Power

Salvagnini

Hans Laser

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global laser cutting machine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In March 2024: Trumpf launched a new laser cutting machine, the TruLaser Center 7030, designed for fully automated production. It features an innovative nozzle changer for faster and more efficient processing, along with intelligent monitoring systems for optimal performance and quality.

In December 2023: Bystronic announced a strategic partnership with Kurago, a software provider, to integrate Kurago's cloud-based software with Bystronic's laser cutting machines. This collaboration aims to enhance production efficiency, optimize material utilization, and streamline workflows for Bystronic's customers.

In October 2023: Amada unveiled the ENSIS series of fiber laser cutting machines, featuring a high-speed cutting head and advanced automation capabilities for improved productivity and precision in sheet metal processing.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Solid State Lasers

Gas Lasers

Semiconductor Lasers

By Process

Fusion Cutting

Flame Cutting

Sublimation Cutting

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

