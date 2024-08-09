Telos Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results Above Guidance: Reports $28.5 Million of Revenue, 34.1% GAAP Gross Margin, and 42.0% Cash Gross Margin

Reports Second Quarter Results Above High End of Guidance Range on Key Financial Metrics

Delivered $28.5 Million of Revenue, Reflecting Outperformance by Secure Networks

Generated 34.1% GAAP Gross Margin; Expanded Cash Gross Margin by 326 Basis Points to 42.0%

Expanded Network of TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Centers from 28 to 83 Locations in Three Months; Expect to Reach 500 Locations in 2025

ASHBURN, Virginia, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

“Telos exceeded the high end of our guidance range for the second quarter on key financial metrics including total company revenue, margin and profit. While GAAP gross margin contracted 349 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher amortization, we expanded cash gross margin 326 basis points to 42.0%,” said John B. Wood, chairman and CEO, Telos. “I am also pleased to report we have accelerated expansion of our TSA PreCheck® enrollment locations in the second quarter and expect to reach 500 locations in 2025. We look forward to continuing to work with TSA and grow this important national security program throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Revenue $28.5 $32.9 Gross Profit $9.7 $12.4 Gross Margin 34.1% 37.6% Cash Gross Profit1 $12.0 $12.8 Cash Gross Margin1 42.0% 38.8% GAAP Net Loss $(7.8) $(8.0) Adjusted Net Loss1 $(6.6) $(1.9) EBITDA1 $(5.2) $(7.8) Adjusted EBITDA1 $(2.9) $— Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (10.3)% (0.1)% GAAP EPS $(0.11) $(0.12) Adjusted EPS1 $(0.09) $(0.03) Weighted-average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 72.0 69.4 Cash Flow from Operations $(8.0) $(4.1) Free Cash Flow1 $(11.3) $(8.6)

1 Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Selected Second Quarter Business Highlights:

TSA PreCheck Successfully expanded network of enrollment locations from 28 locations to 83 locations over the past three months. Locations geographically distributed across key markets in 23 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Expect to reach 500 enrollment locations in 2025. Continue to successfully process renewals at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/

Other notable events Awarded Xacta ® new orders include the New Zealand Government, Five9, and a Fortune 100 technology company as well as renewals from the Government Publishing Office, National Endowment for the Arts, National Archives, several other U.S. federal government customers, and a Fortune 100 company in the technology sector. Key cyber services new orders include a commercial space technology company and a U.S. federal government customer. Telos AMHS™ achieved a new order from the New Zealand Defence Force as well as renewals from the Federal Aviation Administration, several other U.S. government customers and a foreign government customer.



Financial Outlook 3Q 2024 Revenue $22 - $24 Million YoY Growth (39%) - (34%) Adjusted EBITDA1 ($8.0) - ($6.5) Million

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

This guidance consists of forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measure to this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure because certain items are out of the Company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Information

Telos will host a live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, August 9, 2024. To access the webcast, visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1cecd4daaeaf4c4e9dee956488799ddf . Related presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.telos.com . In addition, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions, and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Telos' results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Telos believes the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("EPS"), Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin, and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating operating performance. Telos believes that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP results, may be helpful to readers of the financial statements because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Telos believes that EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS provide the Board, management and investors with a clear representation of the Company’s core operating performance and trends, provide greater visibility into the long-term financial performance of the Company, and eliminate the impact of items that do not relate to the ongoing operating performance of the business. Further, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used by the Board and management to prepare and approve the Company’s annual budget and to evaluate the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation. Cash Gross Profit and Cash Gross Margin provide management and investors a clear representation of the core economics of gross profit and gross margin without the impact of non-cash expenses and sunk costs expended. Telos uses Free Cash Flow to understand the cash flows that directly correspond with our operations and the investments the Company must make in those operations, using a methodology that combines operating cash flows and capital expenditures. Further, Free Cash Flow may be useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and liquidity, and to the Board to evaluate the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation. Telos believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the comparison of the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis between periods by excluding certain items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on the Company’s results of operations in any particular period. When viewed in combination with the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP, these non-GAAP financial measures help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting the Company’s results of operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin, and Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not made under GAAP and do not represent, and should not be considered as an alternative to, Net Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss) Margin, Earnings per Share, Gross Profit, Gross Margin, or Net Cash Flows provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income, adjusted for non-operating (income) expense, interest expense, provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expenses. The Company defines EBITDA Margin, as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss), adjusted for non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expenses. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. The Company defines Cash Gross Profit as gross profit, plus noncash charges for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, as well as non-recurring items (such as restructuring expenses) charged under cost of sales. The Company defines Cash Gross Margin as Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of total revenue. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, and capitalized software development costs.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin, and Free Cash Flow each has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider any of them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Among other limitations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin, and Free Cash Flow each does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, does not reflect the impact of certain cash and non-cash charges resulting from matters considered not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and does not reflect income tax expense or benefit. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin, and Free Cash Flow differently than Telos does, which limits its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Cash Gross Profit, Cash Gross Margin nor Free Cash Flow should be considered as a replacement for Gross Profit, Gross Margin, Net Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss) Margin, Earnings per Share, or Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of profitability. Telos compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:

media@telos.com

Investors:

InvestorRelations@telos.com





TELOS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue – Security Solutions $ 17,867 $ 17,196 $ 36,507 $ 36,969 Revenue – Secure Networks 10,631 15,715 21,610 31,164 Total revenue 28,498 32,911 58,117 68,133 Cost of sales – Security Solutions (excluding depreciation and amortization) 8,565 7,477 17,304 16,806 Cost of sales – Secure Networks (excluding depreciation and amortization) 8,187 12,905 16,828 25,140 Depreciation and amortization 2,039 170 3,317 346 Total cost of sales 18,791 20,552 37,449 42,292 Gross profit 9,707 12,359 20,668 25,841 Research and development expenses 1,459 2,646 4,629 5,479 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,892 19,180 33,121 42,799 Operating loss (8,644 ) (9,467 ) (17,082 ) (22,437 ) Other income 1,064 1,649 2,316 4,145 Interest expense (160 ) (184 ) (335 ) (433 ) Loss before income taxes (7,740 ) (8,002 ) (15,101 ) (18,725 ) Provision for income taxes (17 ) (22 ) (34 ) (45 ) Net loss $ (7,757 ) $ (8,024 ) $ (15,135 ) $ (18,770 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 72,017 69,424 71,323 68,804 Diluted 72,017 69,424 71,323 68,804





TELOS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share and share data) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,104 $ 99,260 Accounts receivable, net 17,178 30,424 Inventories, net 1,369 1,420 Prepaid expenses 10,446 7,520 Other current assets 1,088 1,367 Total current assets 110,185 139,991 Property and equipment, net 2,876 3,457 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 6,002 6,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 723 216 Goodwill 17,922 17,922 Intangible assets, net 40,718 39,616 Other assets 3,954 885 Total assets $ 182,380 $ 208,699 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 5,793 $ 13,750 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,113 14,569 Contract liabilities 5,783 6,728 Finance lease obligations – current portion 1,802 1,730 Operating lease obligations – current portion 200 97 Other current liabilities 1,467 2,324 Total current liabilities 23,158 39,198 Finance lease obligations – non-current portion 8,604 9,518 Operating lease obligations – non-current portion 525 123 Deferred income taxes 837 813 Other liabilities 107 44 Total liabilities 33,231 49,696 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 72,223,328 shares and 70,239,890 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 111 109 Additional paid-in capital 439,146 433,781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146 ) (60 ) Accumulated deficit (289,962 ) (274,827 ) Total stockholders’ equity 149,149 159,003 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 182,380 $ 208,699





TELOS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,757 ) $ (8,024 ) $ (15,135 ) $ (18,770 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 2,219 7,745 5,203 17,244 Depreciation and amortization 3,491 1,696 6,620 3,121 Deferred income tax provision 12 12 24 24 Accretion of discount in acquisition holdback — — — 2 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — 1 (Recovery from) provision for doubtful accounts (73 ) 28 (32 ) 117 Amortization of debt issuance costs 18 18 35 35 Gain on early extinguishment of other financing obligations — — — (1,427 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,575 383 13,278 5,662 Inventories 95 (137 ) 51 1,111 Prepaid expenses, other current assets, other assets (2,623 ) (2,518 ) (2,794 ) (3,445 ) Accounts payable and other accrued payables (1,214 ) (1,766 ) (7,763 ) (6,255 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (2,913 ) 129 (5,967 ) (235 ) Contract liabilities (210 ) (1,065 ) (944 ) (307 ) Other current liabilities (610 ) (614 ) (916 ) (1,091 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,990 ) (4,113 ) (8,340 ) (4,213 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (3,113 ) (4,398 ) (6,315 ) (8,198 ) Purchase of investment (2,150 ) — (3,000 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (235 ) (47 ) (332 ) (270 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,498 ) (4,445 ) (9,647 ) (8,468 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under finance lease obligations (426 ) (392 ) (842 ) (775 ) Payment of tax withholding related to net share settlement of equity awards — (64 ) (430 ) (1,584 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 104 — 104 — Payment of DFT holdback amount — — — (564 ) Repurchase of common stock — — — (139 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — — — (114 ) Net cash used in financing activities (322 ) (456 ) (1,168 ) (3,176 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,810 ) (9,014 ) (19,155 ) (15,857 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 94,051 112,595 99,396 119,438 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 80,241 $ 103,581 $ 80,241 $ 103,581







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Loss Margin to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (7,757 ) (27.2)% $ (8,024 ) (24.4)% $ (15,135 ) (26.0)% $ (18,770 ) (27.5)% Other income (1,064 ) (3.7)% (1,649 ) (5.0)% (2,316 ) (4.0)% (4,145 ) (6.1)% Interest expense 160 0.5% 184 0.5% 335 0.5% 433 0.6% Provision for income taxes 17 0.1% 22 0.1% 34 0.1% 45 0.1% Depreciation and amortization 3,491 12.2% 1,696 5.2% 6,620 11.4% 3,121 4.5% EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (5,153 ) (18.1)% (7,771 ) (23.6)% (10,462 ) (18.0)% (19,316 ) (28.4)% Stock-based compensation expense(1) 2,219 7.8% 7,745 23.5% 5,203 8.9% 17,244 25.3% Restructuring (adjustments) expenses(2) — —% (3 ) —% (10 ) —% 1,197 1.8% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (2,934 ) (10.3)% $ (29 ) (0.1)% $ (5,269 ) (9.1)% $ (875 ) (1.3)%

(1) The stock-based compensation expense to EBITDA is made up of stock-based compensation expense for the awarded RSUs, PSUs, and stock options, and other sources. Stock-based compensation expense for the awarded RSUs, PSUs and stock options was $2.4 million and $4.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $5.7 million and $13.6 million, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Stock-based compensation (adjustments) expense from other sources was $(0.2) million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively and $2.1 million and $3.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The other sources of stock-based compensation consist of accrued compensation, which the Company intends to settle in shares of the Company's common stock. However, it is the Company’s discretion whether this compensation will ultimately be paid in stock or cash. The Company has the right to dictate the form of these payments up until the date at which they are paid. Any change to the expected payment form would result in out of quarter adjustments to this add back to Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) The restructuring (adjustments) expenses include severance and other related benefit costs (including outplacement services and continuing health insurance coverage), external consulting and advisory fees related to implementing the restructuring plan.

Reconciliation of Net Loss and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Adjusted

Net Loss Adjusted Earnings Per Share Adjusted

Net Loss Adjusted Earnings Per Share Adjusted

Net Loss Adjusted Earnings Per Share Adjusted

Net Loss Adjusted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except per share data) Net loss $ (7,757 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (8,024 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (15,135 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (18,770 ) $ (0.27 ) Adjustments: Other income (1,064 ) (0.01 ) (1,649 ) (0.02 ) (2,316 ) (0.03 ) (4,145 ) (0.06 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 2,219 0.03 7,745 0.11 5,203 0.07 17,244 0.25 Restructuring (adjustments) expenses(2) — — (3 ) — (10 ) — 1,197 0.01 Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP measure) $ (6,602 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1,931 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (12,258 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (4,474 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 72,017 69,424 71,323 68,804

(1) The stock-based compensation expense to net loss is made up of stock-based compensation expense for the awarded RSUs, PSUs, and stock options, and other sources. Stock-based compensation expense for the awarded RSUs, PSUs and stock options was $2.4 million and $4.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $5.7 million and $13.6 million, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Stock-based compensation (adjustments) expense from other sources was $(0.2) million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively and $2.1 million and $3.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The other sources of stock-based compensation consist of accrued compensation, which the Company intends to settle in shares of the Company's common stock. However, it is the Company’s discretion whether this compensation will ultimately be paid in stock or cash. The Company has the right to dictate the form of these payments up until the date at which they are paid. Any change to the expected payment form would result in out of quarter adjustments to this add back to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income.

(2) The restructuring (adjustments) expenses include severance and other related benefit costs (including outplacement services and continuing health insurance coverage), external consulting and advisory fees related to implementing the restructuring plan.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Cash Gross Profit; Gross Margin to Cash Gross Margin For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin (dollars in thousands) Gross profit $ 9,707 34.1% $ 12,359 37.6% $ 20,668 35.6% $ 25,841 37.9% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense — cost of sales 228 0.8% 225 0.7% 485 0.8% 551 0.8% Depreciation and amortization — cost of sales 2,039 7.1% 170 0.5% 3,317 5.7% 346 0.5% Cash gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 11,974 42.0% $ 12,754 38.8% $ 24,470 42.1% $ 26,738 39.2%



