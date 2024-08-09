NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 9, 2024.



OKX Launches ZetaChain Learn & Earn and ZETA Airdrop Campaigns

OKX is excited to announce the launch of two new ZETA campaigns: ZetaChain Learn & Earn and ZETA Airdrop. These campaigns are designed to deepen users' understanding of the ZetaChain network and offer opportunities to earn extra ZETA rewards.

ZetaChain Learn & Earn Campaign

Starting on August 8, 2024, at 6:00 am UTC, the ZetaChain Learn & Earn campaign invites first-time participants to complete a series of educational tasks to earn ZETA rewards. To be eligible, users must:

Be new to ZetaChain Learn & Earn

Complete identity verification

Finish all four required tasks within the campaign period

Participants can engage in tasks such as taking a quiz to test their ZetaChain knowledge and staking a minimum of 10 ZETA on On-chain Earn. Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 15,000 eligible users.



ZETA Airdrop Campaign

Running concurrently from August 8, 2024, at 6:00 am UTC to September 15, 2024, at 6:00 am UTC, the ZETA Airdrop campaign encourages users to stake at least 10 ZETA to qualify for airdrop rewards.

Campaign details:

Campaign Period: August 8, 2024, 6:00 am UTC – September 15, 2024, 6:00 am UTC

August 8, 2024, 6:00 am UTC – September 15, 2024, 6:00 am UTC Reward Pool: 120,000 ZETA

120,000 ZETA Rewards Distribution: Rewards will be allocated to eligible users and distributed within 30 days after the campaign ends

Both campaigns aim to provide participants with valuable insights into the ZetaChain network while offering substantial rewards for their engagement. OKX is committed to fostering a deeper understanding of blockchain technology through these campaigns.

Further details are available here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.