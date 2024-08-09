New to The Street TV Announces Episode 583, Five Riveting Business Guest Interviews, Airs on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces the broadcasting of its national TV business show, Episode 583, airing on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming, Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street's TV Episode 583 will air the following five (5) riveting business interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) David Luci, President/CEO.

2). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry, CEO, Ken Berenger, Executive Vice-President, and Kevin Harrington, Businessman and Panel Member of “Shark Tank” TV show.

3). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

4). Digital Wellness – Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder, and Heather Thomson, Business Development Advisor.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) ("Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that publicly trades on the NASDAQ market. ACXP is developing a new class of small molecular antibiotics for the most common life-threatening bacterial infections. Recently, the Company completed its FDA Phase 2 clinical trials on its Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Management is now meeting with the FDA regarding the steps necessary to complete the Phase 3 clinical trial on the drug. Concurrently, ACXP is meeting with the FDA on the manufacturing processes of the drug, which needs to meet the government’s standards. Management remains confident that Ibezapolstat can be manufactured and inventoried before the conclusion of 2024. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent because the drug can, in treated patients, maintain and restore microbiome bacteria. Most pharmaceuticals destroy the gut’s microbiome bacteria which is the major cause of diseases and reinfections, typically from competitor drugs for CDI. The issued patent remains valid until June 2042. The Company is working globally with several entities seeking partnerships and other collaborations on non-dilutive financing arrangements for the funding needs of the FDA Phase 3. The objective is to get funded without using ACXP’s stock, which will not dilute shareholders’ value. David started a program to work with college students, being a mentor to assist students in bringing their scientific ideas to market. With the FDA and USPTO continuing to provide timely approvals, the Company has shown that its Ibezapolstat drug effectively treats CDI with no reinfections. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

Riggs Eckelberry, CEO, and Ken Berenger, Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) ("Company"), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. OriginClear, Inc. is a leading innovator in the water service industry, creating advanced solutions for treating and recycling waste and polluted water. The world is experiencing a water crisis. Scarcity, climate changes, and population migrations limit access to clean water. OriginClear is creating revolutionary onsite water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries that are an immediate and cost-saving solution for water treatment. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform and the Company's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider are unique in the marketplace. Kevin Harrington, one of the original "Shark Tank" hosts, joined the discussion remotely. Kevin recently joined the Company as a partner and is working with OCLN's management to bring global brand awareness to OriginClear's products and services. The Company offers investors a ground-floor opportunity with an equity stake in OCLN through a crowdfunding investment vehicle. Kevin and Ken outline the importance of allowing the everyday investor the opportunities that come with becoming entry-stage shareholders. Every third Thursday, monthly, Riggs hosts the Company's podcast show: "The Legend of Water." Business leaders and other influential individuals, like Kevin, join Riggs and others from the Company to discuss water scarcity and pollution issues and the innovations to solve the global water crises. Viewers can go to www.oc.gold/ceo to register for the following upcoming live shows. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit OriginClear, Inc. - https://www.originclear.com/.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company") Tony Raynor, CEO, and Founder, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally sustainable solutions. Tony informs viewers about the Company's partnership with Jimmy Houston, founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors, a TV Host, and a Social Media influencer, who has an extensive media and online network and is known for product and service endorsements. With millions of followers and a highly rated show on ESPN, Jimmy always promotes a sustainable agenda to protect fish and wildlife. SGTM and Jimmy will work together to promote SGTM's sustainable product lines and offer a platform for SGTM to launch new goods and services. SGTM creates, produces, and sells sustainable, chemical-free products by converting waste into high-value, nutrient-rich products. New products forthcoming will focus on the health and well-being of livestock and wildlife. Jimmy offers SGTM a platform to endorse current and future products. Tony informs viewers that the Company is producing a media program that will air on Bloomberg TV as a "Bloomberg Original" series. The show will focus on global problems, educating many on how sustainable solutions can restore and replenish the Earth. Influential leaders and businesspeople will be on the show, highlighting current global environmental concerns and the solutions available to make people, plants, and animals healthier; a healthy planet makes for healthy inhabitants. SGTM is soon rolling out new product lines, becoming available at "Big Box" retailers. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, and Heather Thomson, Business Development Advisor of Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee") ("Company"). As the next generation of wearable wellness technology, Hapbee offers chemical-free products that can improve sleep, increase energy, improve mood, and overall wellness. Hapbee uses digital frequency incorporated into its products, such as Hapbee Neckbands and Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad, which stimulate the brain without using drugs, caffeine, or other products without chemical-induced side effects. Magnetic signals interact within cell receptors, replicating a specific feeling/sensation. Yona talks about how the Company will utilize money received from a CDN $2.8M investment to increase marketing avenues, manufacturing, and product developments. He expects to expand its brand footprint in North America and globally. Very well-known individuals in the financial community and sports world became investors in this financial offering and joined the Company's Board of Directors. Heather Thomson, the Company's Business Development Advisor, talks to viewers about her experience using the product, improving her overall health and wellness without pills and chemical stimulants, and being a brand ambassador online and at retail locations. Consumer trends in demand for wellness products are consistent with customers who are buying Hapbee's products. Hapbee's unique digital wellness products are authentic solutions that create an outstanding user experience and offer consumers a chemical-free choice in seeking better health/wellness. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc. - https://hapbee.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a cybersecurity breach at the State of Florida Health Department. Hackers stole thousands of personal health records, COVID results, lab tests, and other sensitive health data. Unfortunately, the data is probably for sale on the "Dark Web," which can further compromise those individuals. Alain references that China most likely has health records of most US citizens from hack attacks on local, state, federal, and private health departments. Hackers can most likely get into these systems if an entity has old legacy systems lacking updates with more advanced modern cybersecurity features. One way to protect yourself from a possible hack is to have a secure private email system like SekurMail. The solution offers features such as SekurSend/SekurReply, giving end-users many communication options, time-out features, set read limits, and more. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. The whole email chain is on a closed-loop system operated by the Company's secure and privately owned servers in Switzerland. Combining SekurMail with the Company's SekurVPN service has end-users appearing in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent strategy to help prevent hacking. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws, and Switzerland has one of the world's most strict enforcement privacy laws. Alain reminds viewers that Sekur never sells data, mines data, asks for phone numbers, uses 3rd party providers, or tracks internet traffic. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur subscription services and bundles that are good for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP) - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) provides a clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Once a government monopoly, there is a growing trend for businesses to treat and reuse sewage water privately. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, enabling large-scale recycling while also responding to water scarcity and climate change challenges. OriginClear's approach is simple: support that new trend and open the door to everyday investors. OriginClear's Water on Demand™ subsidiary combines project financing, a veteran engineering company, and downsized "pod" technology, all to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems. This entity has agreed to merge with a Nasdaq "blank check" company. OCLN has live monthly updates every third Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) ("Hapbee") is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee products are available at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - www.Hapbee.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

