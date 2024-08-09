Metabolomics Market Surges to USD 7.22 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 13.13% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metabolomics Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.13% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.69 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.22 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=24109

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Metabolomics Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Indication, By Application, By Products and Services, And By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Metabolomics Market Overview

Advancements in Analytical Technologies: The metabolomics market is driven ahead by advanced analytical technologies, such as mass spectrometry and NMR. These methods provide accurate and efficient analysis of metabolites, promoting quick progress in research and clinical applications. Companies who allocate resources towards these advancements can get a distinct advantage over their competitors.

Personalized Medicine Demand: The metabolomics industry is experiencing significant expansion due to the increasing adoption of personalized medicine. Customized therapies utilizing individual metabolic profiles offer improved patient results, driving the need for metabolomic studies. Companies that provide specialized metabolomic solutions are poised for substantial expansion.

Increased Research Funding: The metabolomics market is driven by significant investments from government entities and private institutions. Increased funding expedites research activities and promotes innovation, leading to multiple prospects for market growth. Companies that utilize these funding can lead innovative advancements in the industry.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=24109

High Instrumentation Costs: The substantial financial expenditure necessary for state-of-the-art metabolomics devices presents a difficulty. The exorbitant expenses can dissuade small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) from venturing into the market, so constraining total expansion. Companies must devise strategic approaches to provide cost-efficient solutions in order to overcome this obstacle.

Lack of Skilled Professionals: The metabolomics market is experiencing a scarcity of skilled personnel who possess the ability to manage intricate data analysis and apparatus. The presence of this skill shortage impedes the effectiveness of research and decelerates the expansion of the market. To address this problem, one effective approach is to allocate resources towards training programs and establishing collaborations with academic institutions.

Regulatory and Standardization Challenges: The expansion of the market is hindered by regulatory obstacles and the absence of established protocols in the field of metabolomics. Unclear and contradictory instructions make the process of manufacturing and selling products more difficult, making it harder for new businesses to enter the market. Businesses must address these problems by implementing strong compliance strategies and advocating for the adoption of standardized processes.

Geographic Dominance:

North America holds a prominent position in the metabolomics market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the strong presence of major industry players. This dominance expedites market expansion by fostering innovation and promptly embracing new technology. Europe benefits from major scientific efforts and government backing. The Asia-Pacific area is experiencing rapid growth as a result of rising investments in healthcare and expanding research activities. This is contributing to the worldwide expansion and competitive dynamics of the market.

Metabolomics Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Metabolomics Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Metabolomics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Metabolomics Market into Indication, Application, Products and Services, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Metabolomics Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Metabolomics Market, by Indication Cancer Cardiovascular Disorders Neurological Disorders Inborn Errors of Metabolism Other Indications



Metabolomics Market, by Application Biomarker Discovery Drug Discovery Toxicology Testing Nutrigenomics Functional Genomics Personalized Medicine Other Applications



Metabolomics Market, by Product And Services Metabolomics Instruments Metabolomics Bioinformatics tools and services





Metabolomics Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Single Cell Multiomics Market Size By Type (Single Cell Genomics, Single Cell Proteomics, Single Cell Transcriptomics, Single Cell Metabolomics), Technique (Single Cell Isolation & Dispensing, Single Cell Analysis), Application (Oncology, Cell Biology, Neurology, Immunology, Stem Cell Research), End-User (Academic Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Oral Proteins And Peptides Market Size By Drug Type (Linaclotide, Insulin, Plecanatide, Calcitonin, Octreotide), By Application (Bone Disease, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Disorder), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Cell-Based Drug Discovery Services Market Size By Type (Cell Line Development, Cell-Based Assays, Cell Culture, High-Content Screening, Phenotypic Screening), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases), By Technology (2D Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing, Single-Cell Analysis), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size By Product (Analyzers, Reagents), Test Type (Basic Metabolic Panels, Electrolyte Panels, Liver Panels, Lipid Profiles, Renal Panels, Thyroid Function Panels, Specialty Chemical Tests), Technology (Full-automated, Semi-automated), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies synthesizing biological sources for global patients

Visualize Metabolomics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.