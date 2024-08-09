Announcing the 2024 National Awards of Landscape Excellence Winners!

These awards honour Canadian companies that have significantly raised professionalism in the landscape industry.

| Source: Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA)

Milton, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 9, Dartmouth, NS— The 21st annual National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) winners were announced live on August 7, 2024, during a special gala at Delta Hotels Dartmouth in Nova Scotia. The sold-out event welcomed 155 industry members from across the country, representing a broad cross-section of the horticultural trades.

The National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) celebrate Canadian companies that have made significant strides in raising professionalism within the landscape industry. Each province nominates members from their Provincial Awards of Excellence, who then compete at the national level. Provinces can enter up to three submissions per category, comprising fifteen entries per association, in categories such as commercial landscape construction, residential landscape construction, landscape maintenance, and landscape design.

Additional awards include the CNLA President’s Award, Garden Centre and Grower of Distinction, and the Green for Life awards, which honour outstanding contributions to the ornamental horticulture sector by individuals, corporations, or communities.

Congratulations to this year’s winners for their exceptional contributions to advancing professionalism in the landscape industry!

2024 National Awards of Landscape Excellence Winners:

  • Caterpillar Award for Commercial Landscape Construction
    Winner: Trim Landscaping
    For: Queen’s Marque
    Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia

  • Award of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Maintenance
    Winner: Para Space Landscaping
    For: Prodigy
    Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
    Sponsored by HortProtect

  • Caterpillar Award for Residential Landscape Construction
    Winner: Fossil Landscape Construction
    For: 49th Parallel
    Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

  • Award of Excellence for Residential Landscape Maintenance
    Winner: Snider Turf & Landscape Care Ltd.
    For: Modernly Formal
    Location: Waterloo, Ontario
    Sponsored by HortProtect

  • Award of Excellence for Landscape Design
    Winner: Jennifer Hayman Design Group Inc.
    For: Urban Spa
    Location: Barrie, Ontario
    Sponsored by Intrigue Media

  • Grower and Garden Centre of Distinction Award
    Winner: Atlantic Gardens
    Location: Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia

  • Caterpillar Green for Life Community Award
    Recipient: RCAF 100 Pennfield Ridge Air Force Memorial
    Location: Pennfield, New Brunswick
    Description: Established to commemorate the Royal Canadian Air Force's 100th anniversary, this project features flower beds, tree plantings, and granite tablets honouring the lives lost at the air base. Funded by $250,000 from the Charlotte County community, over 130 trees were planted by local students, offering them valuable horticultural experience.

  • Green for Life Industry Awards
    Rohan Harrison – As the Grounds Department leader at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Rohan, an Accredited Organic Land Care Practitioner, manages 100 acres, focusing on 100% organic care. His work underscores the healing power of green spaces in promoting health and well-being.
    Ben Floyd – A dedicated volunteer from Nature’s Reflections Landscaping, Ben contributed time and materials to help New Germany Rural High School in Nova Scotia develop a school garden. The project has inspired students to explore careers in landscaping.

  • CNLA President’s Award
    Recipient: Bruce Hunter, CNLA Past President
    Description: With a career spanning landscape construction and residential services, Bruce has made significant contributions to the industry, including leading the Landscape Certification Program and chairing multiple CNLA committees. His presidency (2017-2019) focused on governance and the sustainable growth of the landscape industry.


About CNLA

Founded in 1922, the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) celebrates its 100th year as a not-for-profit federation representing over 4,200 members through nine provincial associations. CNLA members, comprising locally owned companies, contribute to Canada’s $14.48 billion green industry by growing, selling, designing, installing, and maintaining plants and landscape features. CNLA develops programs, initiates projects, and forms alliances to ensure sustainable prosperity for its members and stakeholders.

In 2018, CNLA established the Green Cities Foundation, a charitable organization focused on creating healthier urban environments by rejuvenating and developing community green spaces across Canada. In 2019, CNLA acquired Communities in Bloom, a national and international community garden competition, celebrating its 30th Annual National Symposium this year in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

To learn more, visit www.cnla-acpp.ca, www.gcfoundation.ca, and www.communitiesinbloom.ca

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                2024 National Awards of Landscape Excellence awarded in Dartmouth!
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                NALE2024Winners
                            
                            
                                LandscapeExcellence
                            
                            
                                GreenIndustryAwards
                            
                            
                                HorticultureSuccess
                            
                            
                                CNLAAnnouncement
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data