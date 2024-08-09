CoinW Introduces PropW APP to Elevate the Game for Crypto Traders

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of crypto trading has evolved from a simple buy-and-hold strategy among early Bitcoin enthusiasts into a dynamic global market. With the advent of variable derivatives, advanced tools, and the maturation of the market, today’s crypto traders have more sophisticated techniques at their disposal to enhance their trading prowess.

Building on the success of its recent one-million-dollar prize spring trading competition , CoinW, the world’s pioneering cryptocurrency exchange , is excited to introduce the PropW App, designed specifically for seasoned crypto traders. This groundbreaking product aims to amplify traders' portfolios during the current bull run. With the launch of the app, PropW now supports Web, APP, and H5 platforms.

What is PropW?

Proprietary trading, or "Prop Trading," involves using a firm’s own capital and balance sheet to execute transactions for its own profit, rather than earning fees from other traders. This model provides expert crypto traders with a unique opportunity to leverage their trading skills on a larger scale. Instead of merely growing their personal portfolios, these traders can manage and profit from substantial funds, as long as they pass a comprehensive trading test that evaluates their return on investment (ROI) and risk management abilities.

CoinW's PropTrading platform introduces two modes for showcasing futures trading expertise: Standard Mode and Hard Mode. Each mode consists of two challenge phases. The Starter Mode sets a lower profit target for Phase 1 and has a more lenient maximum drawdown requirement. In contrast, the Hard Mode, while more demanding, offers access to larger funds. Both modes offer a maximum leverage ratio of 5X and unlimited trading time, provided the drawdown remains within specified limits. After paying a registration fee and submitting the necessary details, traders can begin trading on the PropTrading platform, which closely mirrors the CoinW trading environment. One highlight of PropW is it provides a one-stop trading solution, allowing users to complete challenges, competitions, and withdrawals without a third-party platform.

As the first licensed prop trading platform focused on crypto trading, PropW emphasizes compliance and recently secured a license from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) . Additionally, the core team boasts over seven years of experience in the crypto industry, providing PropW with expertise in product development, technology, risk management, and security.

What are the specific benefits of PropW?

In addition to offering a competitive 80% profit commission, PropW is launching a video campaign with $125,000 prize pool to boost engagement. The top winner will receive a $50,000 challenge fund plus $1,000 in rewards. Users can earn thousands of dollars by sharing their personal trading experiences.

How does PropW integrate into the broader CoinW ecosystem?

CoinW recognizes the crucial role that experienced traders play in onboarding new users and fostering a vibrant digital asset community. To support this, CoinW has been dedicated to creating campaigns and products that benefit the trader community. Last year, CoinW introduced futures copy trading , with top trading ROIs from CoinW’s KOLs exceeding 1500%. Earlier this year, spot copy trading was launched to attract more neophytes during the bull run. Additionally, millions in rewards have been distributed to seasoned traders who excelled in trading competitions over the past year.

The launch of PropW underscores CoinW’s commitment to advancing the crypto trading community and empowering traders to reach new heights. By offering innovative tools and opportunities, CoinW continues to support the growth and success of its trader base.





