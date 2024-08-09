Tevogen Bio’s Founding CEO, Ryan Saadi, Expresses Conviction in Company’s Growth Strategy and Reaffirms Newly Effective Form S-1 Does Not Relate to Previously Undisclosed New Issuance of Dilutive Securities

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-280414) on June 21, 2024, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2024, to register the issuance of earnout shares and shares underlying outstanding warrants to purchase the Company’s common stock as well as the resale of shares and warrants by existing securityholders. Today, Tevogen Bio reaffirms that the registration statement does not relate to any previously undisclosed new issuances of dilutive securities.



Dr. Saadi stated, “Given the recent volatility across broader stock market indices as well as in Tevogen stock, I want to express management’s conviction in the company’s strategy and outlook. Our ultimate objective of helping patients and doctors by providing affordable and accessible therapies remains unwavering. Our efficient business model uniquely underscores this objective. I anticipate the company’s most recent financing, for up to $50 million, which finalized in July, will allow us to continue to fund existing operations into the future.”

Tevogen’s registration statement relates to the issuance of shares of common stock upon the exercise of previously disclosed warrants and upon the achievement of stock price thresholds pursuant to previously disclosed earnout provisions contained in the merger agreement relating to the business combination between Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (n/k/a Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.) and Tevogen Bio Inc. The warrants, which have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, were originally issued by Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation in 2021. The earnout shares, which require Tevogen’s common stock to reach a threshold price of at least $15.00 per share over a specified time period to trigger any issuance, were previously registered on the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-274519) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2023.

In addition, the registration statement relates to the resale by selling securityholders of warrants and shares of common stock that were issued or are issuable in connection with previously disclosed issuances of securities by the Company.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

