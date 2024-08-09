FUKU, a Meme Coin, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will initially list FUKU, on the MEME Zone. For all CoinW users, the FUKU/USDT will be officially available for trading on August 9th 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of FUKU, we are launching the "FUKU bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

A Tribute to KabosuMama's Newest Family Member

FUKU is not just any token—it carries the charm of Fuku, the newest member of KabosuMama’s family. KabosuMama, known for being the owner of Kabosu, the iconic Shiba Inu behind the Doge meme, has recently introduced Fuku, a playful and adorable 3-month-old puppy. Fuku, with her bright eyes and lively personality, has quickly won the hearts of Kabosu’s global fanbase, much like her predecessor.

This unique connection to KabosuMama and Fuku has fueled widespread interest in the FUKU token, with major discussions erupting across social media platforms, especially on Twitter. The community backing FUKU is rapidly expanding, with 1,099 Twitter followers and 4,070 members in its Telegram group.

Tokenomics and Community Support

The FUKU token was launched with a total supply of 420,690,000,000 tokens in a 100% fair launch, ensuring equal opportunity for all participants. Although the token currently lacks specific utility, its strong association with KabosuMama and the viral appeal of Fuku have driven its rapid adoption and market success.

FUKU has already made a significant impact, with its market value skyrocketing to $13 million—an incredible 100x increase. The token has quickly gained traction, with over 4,000 holders joining within the first day, and the liquidity pool reaching $680,000.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent FUKU prize pool will be up for grabs from August 9th, 2024, at 10:00 to August 19th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

