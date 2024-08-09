Solvay: acquisition of own shares

Brussels, August 9, 2024, 6:30pm CEST - regulated information



In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024. Solvay has repurchased 237,700 Solvay shares in the period from August 1st, 2024 up to and including August 9th, 2024.







As of August 9, 2024, Solvay held a total of 455,891 own shares, spread out as follows:

237,700 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and

302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.





Contacts



Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert



+32 479 30 91 59





Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen



+32 484 65 30 47





Kimberly King



+ 1 470 464 4336





media.relations@solvay.com Boris Cambon-Lalanne



+32 471 55 37 49





Geoffroy d’Oultremont



+32 478 88 32 96





Vincent Toussaint



+33 6 74 87 85 65





investor.relations@solvay.com





Safe harbor

About Solvay

