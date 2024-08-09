EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2024
In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2024 till 30 June 2024 have been filed on 9 August 204 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:
https://www.enbw.com/media/investoren/docs/news-und-publikationen/6m-2024/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2024-enbw-international-finance-b-v.pdf