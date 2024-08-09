Tshan Markets, the Revolutionary Online Trading Platform officially launched

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tshan Markets, a leading provider of online Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading services, today announced its launch and its groundbreaking advancements aimed at revolutionizing the online trading experience. These new enhancements promise unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency for traders globally, setting new standards in the financial industry.

As a top priority, Tshan Markets ensures a seamless 24/7 trading experience with robust background support that guarantees stability and uninterrupted connectivity. This major upgrade comes in response to the ever-evolving industry landscape and growing customer expectations.

As a world-class trading service provider, Tshan Markets is regulated by the MSB of the United States to ensure the conduct of reasonable and legal financial business in the prescribed areas, allowing users to experience formal and convenient financial services.

Tshan Markets, committed to innovation and transparency, continues to lead as a regulated broker. The company invests in cutting-edge technology, customizes services, and enhances customer education. The updated platform features a user-friendly interface and advanced trading functions, reflecting Tshan Markets’ vision to be the world's foremost online trading platform.

"Tshan Markets is dedicated to providing a superior trading experience for all users, from novices to seasoned professionals," said CEO of Tshan Markets. "Our innovative tools and comprehensive resources support our users' trading journeys, helping them achieve financial goals through a secure and convenient online environment."

Key to these enhancements is the introduction of a swap-free trading method with no overnight fees, significantly reducing trading costs and expanding profit margins for users. Additionally, Tshan Markets now offers a globally accessible registration process, allowing users to verify accounts via email from any country. Offline agents are also available to facilitate a more flexible and efficient account opening process.

Enhanced monitoring and management functions now allow real-time tracking of online status, IP addresses, trading activities, positions, and order modifications, ensuring the transparency and security of transactions. Each agent benefits from an independent official website link and dedicated customer service, ensuring personalized service experiences.

Foreign exchange quotations connected directly with banks ensure smooth and accurate transactions. Agents can schedule daily market condition updates, sharing over 30 fixed market conditions, providing timely and rich market information.

The platform now supports flexible product parameter settings, including handling fees, fee rebates, profit sharing, and spread rebates, allowing for personalized agent settings. Copy trading capabilities have also been enhanced, with support for 1:1 profit and loss orders and the ability to set up signal sources, providing more profit models for agents.

Tshan Markets’ payment and application functions are bolstered by an independent API interface for international online payments. The platform's native app, available on Apple and Google stores, offers users a more convenient trading experience.

The trading software, compatible with all iOS and Android devices, enables users to trade anytime, anywhere, ensuring they never miss investment opportunities.

Key Highlights:

Ultra-fast Execution Speed: With an average execution speed of less than 30 milliseconds, Tshan Markets leverages low-latency optical fibers and industry-leading Equinix LD4 servers, ensuring timely and accurate information transmission.

Comprehensive Trading Products: Offering over 250 tools with ultra-low 0.0 spreads, Tshan Markets guarantees no re-quoting, best prices, and zero trading restrictions.

User-friendly Trading Platform: Integrating core MT5 functions with a streamlined design and stringent security encryption, the platform ensures convenient and secure trading operations.

Customizable Trading App: The Tshan Markets app allows for trading through any common browser on any operating system, meeting urgent trading needs without cumbersome installations.

Tshan Markets’ advancements underscore its commitment to redefining financial trading standards, providing investors with limitless opportunities, convenience, and efficiency. Covering a diverse range of trading products, including foreign exchange, stocks, indices, precious metals, crude oil, and cryptocurrencies, Tshan Markets continues to drive industry progress and meet the diverse needs of users worldwide.

For more information, visit Tshan Markets' Website



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

