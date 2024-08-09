Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Contributes $50,000 to Accelerate Flood Relief Efforts in Juneau, Alaska

MIAMI, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to support flood recovery efforts in Juneau, Alaska, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) has announced a $50,000 donation to the Juneau Community Foundation. This contribution is aimed at providing direct financial assistance to residents affected by the unprecedented flooding triggered by the release of water from the Mendenhall Glacier.



The recent flood, described as the worst in Juneau’s history, has caused widespread destruction, inundating homes and displacing numerous residents. NCLH’s donation to the Juneau Community Foundation will support a newly established fund aimed at providing financial assistance for needs that may not be fully covered by FEMA.

“We are deeply connected to the Juneau community, and witnessing the devastation from the recent flood has been heart-wrenching,” said Dan Farkas, executive vice president, general counsel, and chief development officer at NCLH. “Juneau is not just a destination for us; it’s a community we truly care about. ‘Strengthening Our Communities’ is a key pillar of our global Sail & Sustain program, and we feel a profound responsibility to stand by the residents of Juneau in their time of need. Our donation is focused on providing direct financial relief to help families rebuild their lives and facilitate a fast return to normalcy.”

The Juneau Community Foundation will gather applications from affected residents, who will be asked to complete a simple, one-page form. By the end of September, the foundation will review the applications and begin disbursing funds to those in need. For more details on how to donate or apply to the fund, please visit their website.

“We are grateful for NCLH's generous donation, which will play a crucial role in helping our community recover from this disaster,” said Amy Skilbred, executive director of Juneau Community Foundation. “This fund will allow us to quickly and effectively provide financial support to residents who are struggling to rebuild their homes and lives.”

The Juneau Community Foundation, a respected nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Juneau, works to address critical community needs through partnerships and philanthropic efforts.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 32 ships and approximately 66,500 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 41,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts

Sarah Inmon

(786) 812-3233

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com