The Chemours Company (CC) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CC). Investors who purchased Chemours securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CC.



Investigation Details

On August 1, 2024, Chemours reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s earnings missed analyst estimates by a significant margin. The Company explained it “anticipates a low to mid-single digit sequential decline in Net Sales for the third quarter,” based on “residual impacts from Q2 unplanned downtime at our Altamira, Mexico manufacturing site.” The Company added that “refrigerant seasonality paired with weaker Freon™ Refrigerants pricing in its Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment also contributed to its forecast. Following this news, Chemours stock dropped 11.88% on the same day.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Chemours securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CC. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

