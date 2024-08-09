Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased $2,326,000 to $25,551,000, from $27,877,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in revenues was in equipment sales recognized at a point in time and reduced parts sales. The lower revenues reflect the delayed timing of the shipment of orders.



As a percent of sales, gross profit margins decreased to 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 26.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on lower absorption from reduced production and lower parts sales.

Product engineering and development expenses decreased by $21,000 to $824,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $845,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $76,000 to $3,290,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3,214,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses was due to increased professional fees.

Operating income decreased from $3,453,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to $1,993,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to lower net revenues, reduced gross profit margins, and slightly higher operating expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net other income of $1,329,000 compared to $719,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $966,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $673,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher interest rates earned on increased cash balances and fixed income investments. The net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $363,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 versus $46,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to the sale of bonds prior to maturity.

The effective income tax rate for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was 23.0%, based on the expected annual effective income tax rate.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2,558,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $3,212,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had net revenues of $92,245,000 and net income of $13,106,000 ($0.89 per basic and diluted share) versus net revenues of $84,204,000 and net income of $11,561,000 ($0.79 per basic and diluted share) for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $116,585,000 of cash and marketable securities compared to $101,283,000 at September 30, 2023. Net working capital was $178,966,000 at June 30, 2024. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2024.

The Company’s backlog was $46.6 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $27.9 million at June 30, 2023.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, commented, “Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenues dipped from the prior year, primarily due to timing of revenue recognition on orders nearing completion. This is positively reflected in our elevated backlog of $46.6 million, a historic high for this time of year with an unprecedented 67% increase over fiscal 2023.

Our performance over the first nine months has been strong, with increased revenue and a 13% rise in net income over the prior year. We are optimistic about the future, represented by continued demand for our equipment and a robust highway funding mechanism to sustain continued growth. We remain focused on our costs and look for new ways to improve productivity as we work on our substantial backlog and toward our fiscal year end goal.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 25,551,000 $ 27,877,000 $ 92,245,000 $ 84,204,000 Cost of goods sold 19,444,000 20,365,000 66,282,000 61,780,000 Gross profit 6,107,000 7,512,000 25,963,000 22,424,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 824,000 845,000 2,518,000 2,616,000 Selling, general and administrative 3,290,000 3,214,000 10,997,000 9,075,000 Total operating expenses 4,114,000 4,059,000 13,515,000 11,691,000 Operating income 1,993,000 3,453,000 12,448,000 10,733,000 Other income (expense), net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 966,000 673,000 2,485,000 1,731,000 Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities, net 363,000 46,000 2,087,000 2,700,000 Total other income (expense), net 1,329,000 719,000 4,572,000 4,431,000 Income before income tax expense 3,322,000 4,172,000 17,020,000 15,164,000 Income tax expense 764,000 960,000 3,914,000 3,603,000 Net income $ 2,558,000 $ 3,212,000 $ 13,106,000 $ 11,561,000 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.89 $ 0.79

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

ASSETS June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,780,000 $ 17,031,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $87,721,000 at June 30, 2024 and

$85,514,000 at September 30, 2023) 87,805,000 84,252,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $447,000 at

June 30, 2024 and $545,000 at September 30, 2023 2,923,000 2,467,000 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 2,700,000 1,508,000 Inventories, net 63,232,000 71,527,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 531,000 2,169,000 Total current assets 185,971,000 178,954,000 Property and equipment, net 12,038,000 13,246,000 Deferred and other income taxes 3,273,000 3,167,000 Other long-term assets 473,000 381,000 Total Assets $ 201,755,000 $ 195,748,000



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,346,000 $ 3,269,000 Customer deposits 2,560,000 6,815,000 Accrued expenses 1,740,000 3,753,000 Current operating lease liabilities 359,000 328,000 Total current liabilities 7,005,000 14,165,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 61,000 - Total liabilities 7,066,000 14,165,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;

none issued - - Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

September 30, 2023 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

September 30, 2023 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 180,633,000 167,527,000 Total shareholders’ equity 194,689,000 181,583,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 201,755,000 $ 195,748,000





