Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased $2,326,000 to $25,551,000, from $27,877,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in revenues was in equipment sales recognized at a point in time and reduced parts sales. The lower revenues reflect the delayed timing of the shipment of orders.

As a percent of sales, gross profit margins decreased to 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 26.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on lower absorption from reduced production and lower parts sales.

Product engineering and development expenses decreased by $21,000 to $824,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $845,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $76,000 to $3,290,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3,214,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses was due to increased professional fees.

Operating income decreased from $3,453,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to $1,993,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to lower net revenues, reduced gross profit margins, and slightly higher operating expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net other income of $1,329,000 compared to $719,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $966,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $673,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher interest rates earned on increased cash balances and fixed income investments. The net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $363,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 versus $46,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to the sale of bonds prior to maturity.

The effective income tax rate for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was 23.0%, based on the expected annual effective income tax rate.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2,558,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $3,212,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had net revenues of $92,245,000 and net income of $13,106,000 ($0.89 per basic and diluted share) versus net revenues of $84,204,000 and net income of $11,561,000 ($0.79 per basic and diluted share) for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $116,585,000 of cash and marketable securities compared to $101,283,000 at September 30, 2023. Net working capital was $178,966,000 at June 30, 2024. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2024.

The Company’s backlog was $46.6 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $27.9 million at June 30, 2023.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, commented, “Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenues dipped from the prior year, primarily due to timing of revenue recognition on orders nearing completion. This is positively reflected in our elevated backlog of $46.6 million, a historic high for this time of year with an unprecedented 67% increase over fiscal 2023. 

Our performance over the first nine months has been strong, with increased revenue and a 13% rise in net income over the prior year. We are optimistic about the future, represented by continued demand for our equipment and a robust highway funding mechanism to sustain continued growth. We remain focused on our costs and look for new ways to improve productivity as we work on our substantial backlog and toward our fiscal year end goal.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.

 
GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 For the Quarters Ended
June 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
        
Net revenue$25,551,000 $27,877,000 $92,245,000 $84,204,000
Cost of goods sold 19,444,000  20,365,000  66,282,000  61,780,000
Gross profit 6,107,000  7,512,000  25,963,000  22,424,000
Operating expenses:       
Product engineering and development 824,000  845,000  2,518,000  2,616,000
Selling, general and administrative 3,290,000  3,214,000  10,997,000  9,075,000
Total operating expenses 4,114,000  4,059,000  13,515,000  11,691,000
        
Operating income 1,993,000  3,453,000  12,448,000  10,733,000
        
Other income (expense), net:       
Interest and dividend income, net of fees 966,000  673,000  2,485,000  1,731,000
Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities, net 363,000  46,000  2,087,000  2,700,000
Total other income (expense), net 1,329,000  719,000  4,572,000  4,431,000
        
Income before income tax expense 3,322,000  4,172,000  17,020,000  15,164,000
Income tax expense 764,000  960,000  3,914,000  3,603,000
Net income$2,558,000 $3,212,000 $13,106,000 $11,561,000
        
Net income per common share - basic and diluted$0.17 $0.22 $0.89 $0.79
        

                

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
ASSETSJune 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$28,780,000 $17,031,000
Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $87,721,000 at June 30, 2024 and
 $85,514,000 at September 30, 2023)		 87,805,000  84,252,000
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $447,000 at
 June 30, 2024 and $545,000 at September 30, 2023		 2,923,000  2,467,000
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 2,700,000  1,508,000
Inventories, net 63,232,000  71,527,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 531,000  2,169,000
Total current assets 185,971,000  178,954,000
Property and equipment, net 12,038,000  13,246,000
Deferred and other income taxes 3,273,000  3,167,000
Other long-term assets 473,000  381,000
Total Assets$201,755,000 $195,748,000


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY		   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$2,346,000 $3,269,000
Customer deposits 2,560,000  6,815,000
Accrued expenses 1,740,000  3,753,000
Current operating lease liabilities 359,000  328,000
Total current liabilities 7,005,000  14,165,000
Non-current operating lease liabilities 61,000  -
Total liabilities 7,066,000  14,165,000
Commitments and contingencies   
Shareholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;
 none issued		 -  -
Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;   
 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and
 September 30, 2023		 1,234,000  1,234,000
Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized;   
  2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and
  September 30, 2023		 232,000  232,000
Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000  12,590,000
Retained earnings 180,633,000  167,527,000
Total shareholders’ equity 194,689,000  181,583,000
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$201,755,000 $195,748,000
    

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements - This press release and our other communications and statements may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and intentions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including the financial condition of the Company’s customers, changes in the economic and competitive environments and demand for the Company’s products. In addition, the impact of the invasion by Russia into Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as actions taken by other countries, including the U.S., in response to such conflicts, could result in a disruption in our supply chain and higher costs of our products. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

For information concerning these factors and related matters, see the following sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023: (a) Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” and (b) Part II, Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. However, other factors besides those referenced could adversely affect the Company’s results, and you should not consider any such list of factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Unless the context otherwise indicates, all references in this press release to the “Company,” “Gencor,” “we,” “us,” or “our,” or similar words are to Gencor Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

 

            











    

        

        
