FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter 2024 Results

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023)

Revenues were $72.4 million, a decrease of 15% or $12.9 million compared to $85.3 million.

Net income was $9.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $9.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $6.9 million, up from ($7.3) million.

Six months 2024 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the first six months of 2023)

Revenues were $130.7 million, a decrease of 18% or $28.8 million compared to $159.5 million.

Net income was $13.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, up from $11.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $14.0 million, up from $8.6 million.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a description of the measure and a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.





“Our net income of $9.6 million for the quarter reflects a solid performance when set against a backdrop of a recovering chemical industry from the 2023 downturn and a very competitive Biofuels market. We sold the majority of the separated RINs that we generated during the quarter to close with a significantly reduced RIN inventory fair market value position of $1.1 million compared to $19.5 million at June 30, 2023. As we hold these inventories at zero cost, this is the most significant contributor to the improvement in our earnings quarter on quarter.

“Biodiesel and RIN prices this year remained low compared to 2023 resulting in reduced revenues and compressed margins. Sales volumes were also a little lower in the second quarter as production issues primarily stemming from extreme winter weather experienced during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, precluded us from building the biodiesel inventories we would typically sell in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

“In our Chemicals segment, glycerin prices were also significantly lower than the same period last year and sales volumes were reduced by the production disruption in the first quarter of this year. We also experienced reduced sales volumes of chemicals sold into the agricultural and energy markets, but these were partially offset by increased volumes of chemicals sold into the automotive coatings market as well as sales of one new product into the coatings market,” said Tom McKinlay, Chief Executive Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

2024 Cash Dividends

FutureFuel paid a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share on common stock on April 9, 2024. FutureFuel also paid a regular quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter in the amount of $0.06 per share on our common stock. The remaining 2024 quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share will be paid in September and December.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information), include all dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts:

FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Dollar % 2024 2023 Change Change Revenue $ 72,409 $ 85,308 $ (12,899 ) (15 )% Income (loss) from operations $ 5,451 $ (11,583 ) $ 17,034 na Net income (loss) $ 9,571 $ (9,859 ) $ 19,430 na Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.45 na Diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.45 na Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,907 $ (7,329 ) $ 14,236 na





Six Months Ended June 30, Dollar % 2024 2023 Change Change Revenue $ 130,690 $ 159,489 $ (28,799 ) (18 )% Income from operations $ 7,649 $ 6,668 $ 981 15 % Net income $ 13,901 $ 11,222 $ 2,679 24 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.06 23 % Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.06 23 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,015 $ 8,572 $ 5,443 63 %



Financial and Business Summary

Consolidated sales revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $12,899 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decline was driven mostly by lower sales volumes in the biofuel segment of $7,439. Production issues, primarily stemming from extreme winter weather experienced during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prevented us from building the biodiesel inventories we would typically have available to sell in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Also reducing sales revenue in the three-month period, was lower prices in the biofuel segment of $5,940 due to a decline in RIN prices with market supply in excess of the EPA RIN mandate. In our chemical segment, sales revenue increased $1,980 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to stronger sales volumes in the agricultural market, but was mostly offset by reduced sales prices in chemicals sold into the agricultural and energy markets and from product mix ($1,500).

Consolidated sales revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $28,799 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. This decline was driven mostly by lower prices in the biofuel segment of $17,882 due to a decline in RIN prices with market supply in excess of the EPA RIN mandate. As noted above, production issues in the first three months of 2024, prevented us from building the biodiesel inventories we would typically have available to sell in the six months ended June 30, 2024. In our chemical segment, sales revenue declined a net $3,342 ($4,006 on reduced prices on chemicals sold into the agricultural and energy markets partially offset by increased volume, $664), compared to the prior-year period.

Income from operations in the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $17,034 as compared to the same period of 2023, due primarily to: (i) the benefit of not holding significant inventory of RINs at the end of the current three-month period ($1,055 as compared to $19,461 at June 30, 2023); separated RINs are recognized when transferred; (ii) the change in the mark-to-market derivative position which was an unrealized gain of $578 as compared to an unrealized loss of $1,643 in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; and (iii) the change in the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the LIFO method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit $1,313 in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and decreased gross profit $288 in the same period of the prior year. Partially offsetting these benefits were: (i) the narrowing of the spread in biofuel price and feedstock price (inclusive of the effect of the RIN price decline); and (ii) the change in the activity in derivative instruments with a realized gain of $835 in the current three-month period as compared to a realized gain of $6,032 in the prior year period. The contrasting results in the offsetting items (i) and (ii) reflect the impact of price movements in the biodiesel market during the course of each year compared to when we committed to our feedstock acquisition.

Income from operations in the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $981 as compared to the same period of 2023, primarily due to: (i) the benefit of not holding significant inventory of RINs at the end of the current six-month period as noted above and (ii) the change in the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the LIFO method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit $4,341 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to an increase of $3,495 in the same period of 2023. These improvements were mostly offset by the change in the activity of derivative instruments with a realized loss of $354 and unrealized loss of $1,696 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a realized gain of $9,437 and unrealized gain of $3,259 in the same period of 2023. Income from operations was also negatively impacted in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 by higher costs resulting from the impact of extreme winter weather.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were $5,270 in the first six months of 2024, compared with $3,875 in the same period in 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $115,060 as of June 30, 2024, compared with $219,444 as of December 31, 2023. A special cash dividend of $2.50 per common share was paid April 9, 2024 which totaled $109,408.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time-to-time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report, as amended for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, non-cash gains or losses on derivative instruments, and other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business. FutureFuel’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel’s chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel’s operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,060 $ 219,444 Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit of $14,976 and $11,381, respectively and net of allowances for expected credit losses of $145 and $55, respectively 33,394 28,407 Inventory, net 29,516 32,978 Other current assets 5,671 9,717 Total current assets 183,641 290,546 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,070 72,711 Other assets 3,474 3,824 Total noncurrent assets 77,544 76,535 Total Assets $ 261,185 $ 367,081 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit rebates due customers of $890 and $890 $ 11,420 $ 22,220 Dividends payable 5,251 10,503 Other current liabilities 16,468 8,621 Total current liabilities 33,139 41,344 Deferred revenue – long-term 9,720 12,570 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,931 3,287 Total noncurrent liabilities 13,651 15,857 Total liabilities 46,790 57,201 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,763,243 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 4 4 Additional paid in capital 204,820 282,489 Retained earnings 9,571 27,387 Total Stockholders’ Equity 214,395 309,880 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 261,185 $ 367,081





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30: June 30: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 72,409 $ 85,308 $ 130,690 $ 159,489 Cost of goods sold and distribution 63,752 93,900 117,026 146,458 Gross profit (loss) 8,657 (8,592 ) 13,664 13,031 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,290 1,984 4,193 4,284 Research and development expenses 916 1,007 1,822 2,079 Total operating expenses 3,206 2,991 6,015 6,363 Income (loss) from operations 5,451 (11,583 ) 7,649 6,668 Interest and dividend income 1,521 1,732 4,321 4,068 Gain on marketable securities - 42 - 575 Other income (expense) net 2,605 (35 ) 2,569 (67 ) Other income (expense) net 4,126 1,739 6,890 4,576 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,577 (9,844 ) 14,539 11,244 Income tax provision 6 15 638 22 Net income (loss) $ 9,571 $ (9,859 ) $ 13,901 $ 11,222 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,763,243 43,763,243 43,763,243 43,763,243 Diluted 43,763,243 43,763,243 43,763,243 43,764,890 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 9,571 $ (9,859 ) $ 13,901 $ 11,222 Other comprehensive (loss) income from unrealized net (losses) gains on available-for-sale securities - (20 ) - 2 Income tax effect - 4 - (1 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax - (16 ) - 1 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,571 $ (9,875 ) $ 13,901 $ 11,223





FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 13,901 $ 11,222 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,760 5,155 Amortization of deferred financing costs 51 49 Provision for deferred income taxes 626 - Change in fair value of equity securities - (3,117 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1,696 (3,259 ) Loss on the sale of investments - 2,543 Stock based compensation 22 - Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment - 8 Noncash interest expense 18 17 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,980 ) (2,369 ) Accounts receivable – related parties (7 ) (1 ) Inventory 3,462 (40,601 ) Income tax receivable (20 ) 19 Prepaid expenses 2,156 1,706 Other assets 555 (4,502 ) Accounts payable (11,649 ) (6,269 ) Accounts payable – related parties - 24 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,710 321 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties - (1 ) Deferred revenue (1,713 ) (2,037 ) Other noncurrent liabilities - 427 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,588 (40,665 ) Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments (42 ) 3,154 Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities - 37,701 Capital expenditures (5,270 ) (3,875 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,312 ) 36,980 Cash flows from financing activities Payment of dividends (114,660 ) (5,251 ) Deferred financing costs - (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities (114,660 ) (5,265 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (104,384 ) (8,950 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219,444 175,640 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 115,060 $ 166,690 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 20 Noncash capital expenditures $ 1,182 $ 244





FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30: June 30: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 9,571 $ (9,859 ) $ 13,901 $ 11,222 Depreciation 2,145 2,604 4,760 5,155 Non-cash stock-based compensation - - 22 - Interest and dividend income (1,521 ) (1,732 ) (4,321 ) (4,068 ) Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 34 34 69 67 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 8 - 8 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (578 ) 1,643 1,696 (3,259 ) Gain on marketable securities - (42 ) - (575 ) Other income (2,750 ) - (2,750 ) - Income tax provision 6 15 638 22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,907 $ (7,329 ) $ 14,015 $ 8,572





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Six Months Ended June 30: 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 15,588 $ (40,665 ) Deferred income taxes, net (626 ) - Interest and dividend income (4,321 ) (4,068 ) Income tax provision 638 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 5,486 53,283 Other income (2,750 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,015 $ 8,572





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30: June 30: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 15,583 $ 15,576 $ 31,010 $ 32,196 Performance chemicals 3,653 3,180 6,285 8,441 Chemical revenue 19,236 18,756 37,295 40,637 Biofuel revenue 53,173 66,552 93,395 118,852 Total Revenue $ 72,409 $ 85,308 $ 130,690 $ 159,489 Segment gross profit (loss) Chemical $ 4,677 $ 6,416 $ 8,698 $ 15,039 Biofuel 3,980 (15,008 ) 4,966 (2,008 ) Total gross profit (loss) $ 8,657 $ (8,592 ) $ 13,664 $ 13,031



As of June 30, 2024, FutureFuel held 2.1 million RINs with a fair market value of $1,055. Comparatively, at June 30, 2023, FutureFuel held 11.8 million RINs with a fair market value of $19,461.



