Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 6, 2024, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 9, 2024.

Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:

Voted For Voted Against % For % Against Lino A. Saputo 354,862,864 8,721,020 97.60 % 2.40 % Victor L. Crawford 363,437,051 146,834 99.96 % 0.04 % Olu Fajemirokun-Beck 360,377,252 3,206,633 99.12 % 0.88 % Anthony M. Fata 358,397,698 5,186,187 98.57 % 1.43 % Annalisa King 361,238,933 2,344,952 99.36 % 0.64 % Karen Kinsley 363,222,425 361,460 99.90 % 0.10 % Diane Nyisztor 362,624,478 959,407 99.74 % 0.26 % Franziska Ruf 362,720,705 863,180 99.76 % 0.24 % Stanley H. Ryan 362,759,500 824,385 99.77 % 0.23 % Annette Verschuren 359,101,749 4,482,136 98.77 % 1.23 %

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

