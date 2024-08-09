Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on August 9, 2024, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2024.



Contact Info:

Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000 kjeffries@paulmueller.com https://paulmueller.com