NBH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against NBH on March 15, 2024 regarding shares of NBH in connection with the Company’s spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc. on or around December 14, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of NBH have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The complaint alleges that NBH filed a registration statement in connection with its spin-off from Meta Materials that contained false and/or materially misleading statements. The statements at issue concern the value of the Company’s oil and gas assets and NBH’s transactions with related parties. The complaint alleges that these false and/or materially misleading statements violated the Securities Act of 1933 and, consequently, damaged shareholders who received NBH shares in conjunction with the spin-off.

