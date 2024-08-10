XPEL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPEL, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPEL, Inc. (“XPEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XPEL) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired XPEL securities between November 8, 2023 and May 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 7, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. XPEL touted its ability to increase its market share penetration by reaching customers outside of the enthusiast car market. The Company claimed this ability would substantially grow revenues in 2023 and 2024. The Company would eventually admit that it was losing customers in the aftermarket channel. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. The complaint alleges that when the market learned the truth about XPEL, investors suffered damages.

